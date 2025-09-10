Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
10 September 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 09 September 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 455.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 462.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):456.619267

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,668,127 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,262,303 have voting rights and 3,085,500 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE456.61926715,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
310461.0008:04:42LSE  
145462.0008:04:42LSE  
43461.5008:04:42LSE  
1461.5008:47:00LSE  
300461.5008:50:53LSE  
402461.5008:50:53LSE  
402460.0009:00:00LSE  
243460.0009:00:00LSE  
178460.0009:00:00LSE  
195460.0009:00:00LSE  
188458.5009:52:24LSE  
216459.5011:54:58LSE  
472459.5011:54:58LSE  
71458.5012:18:24LSE  
380458.5012:18:24LSE  
16458.5012:18:24LSE  
235458.5012:18:24LSE  
157457.0012:59:49LSE  
564457.0012:59:49LSE  
188457.0013:00:25LSE  
458457.0013:40:36LSE  
121456.0013:46:21LSE  
87456.0013:46:21LSE  
360456.0013:46:21LSE  
290456.0013:46:22LSE  
23456.0013:46:22LSE  
712455.0014:01:43LSE  
224455.0014:01:43LSE  
500455.0014:01:45LSE  
634455.0014:15:20LSE  
588455.0014:15:20LSE  
557455.0014:41:48LSE  
75455.0014:41:48LSE  
255455.0014:43:12LSE  
434455.0014:45:16LSE  
324455.0014:45:16LSE  
719455.0014:47:01LSE  
740455.5015:35:54LSE  
13455.5015:35:54LSE  
600455.5015:35:54LSE  
51455.5015:35:54LSE  
1455.5015:35:54LSE  
15455.5015:35:54LSE  
188455.5015:36:02LSE  
188455.0015:36:18LSE  
129455.0015:37:04LSE  
20455.0015:37:04LSE  
200455.0015:37:04LSE  
225455.0015:37:04LSE  
16455.5015:50:05LSE  
866455.5015:50:05LSE  
174455.5015:50:05LSE  
43455.5015:50:05LSE  
147455.5015:50:05LSE  
190455.5015:50:05LSE  
20456.0016:05:25LSE  
10456.0016:05:25LSE  
97456.0016:05:25LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


Recommended Reading