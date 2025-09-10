LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

10 September 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 09 September 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 455.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 462.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 456.619267

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,668,127 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,262,303 have voting rights and 3,085,500 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 456.619267 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 310 461.00 08:04:42 LSE 145 462.00 08:04:42 LSE 43 461.50 08:04:42 LSE 1 461.50 08:47:00 LSE 300 461.50 08:50:53 LSE 402 461.50 08:50:53 LSE 402 460.00 09:00:00 LSE 243 460.00 09:00:00 LSE 178 460.00 09:00:00 LSE 195 460.00 09:00:00 LSE 188 458.50 09:52:24 LSE 216 459.50 11:54:58 LSE 472 459.50 11:54:58 LSE 71 458.50 12:18:24 LSE 380 458.50 12:18:24 LSE 16 458.50 12:18:24 LSE 235 458.50 12:18:24 LSE 157 457.00 12:59:49 LSE 564 457.00 12:59:49 LSE 188 457.00 13:00:25 LSE 458 457.00 13:40:36 LSE 121 456.00 13:46:21 LSE 87 456.00 13:46:21 LSE 360 456.00 13:46:21 LSE 290 456.00 13:46:22 LSE 23 456.00 13:46:22 LSE 712 455.00 14:01:43 LSE 224 455.00 14:01:43 LSE 500 455.00 14:01:45 LSE 634 455.00 14:15:20 LSE 588 455.00 14:15:20 LSE 557 455.00 14:41:48 LSE 75 455.00 14:41:48 LSE 255 455.00 14:43:12 LSE 434 455.00 14:45:16 LSE 324 455.00 14:45:16 LSE 719 455.00 14:47:01 LSE 740 455.50 15:35:54 LSE 13 455.50 15:35:54 LSE 600 455.50 15:35:54 LSE 51 455.50 15:35:54 LSE 1 455.50 15:35:54 LSE 15 455.50 15:35:54 LSE 188 455.50 15:36:02 LSE 188 455.00 15:36:18 LSE 129 455.00 15:37:04 LSE 20 455.00 15:37:04 LSE 200 455.00 15:37:04 LSE 225 455.00 15:37:04 LSE 16 455.50 15:50:05 LSE 866 455.50 15:50:05 LSE 174 455.50 15:50:05 LSE 43 455.50 15:50:05 LSE 147 455.50 15:50:05 LSE 190 455.50 15:50:05 LSE 20 456.00 16:05:25 LSE 10 456.00 16:05:25 LSE 97 456.00 16:05:25 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.