Prosafe SE: Presenting at Pareto Securities’ Energy Conference

10 September 2025 - Prosafe’s Interim CEO, Reese McNeel will present at Pareto Securities’ Energy Conference in Oslo today.



The presentation is attached and has also been uploaded to Prosafe’s website www.prosafe.com



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

For further information, please contact:

Reese McNeel, CFO and interim CEO

Phone: +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the continuing obligations for issuers listed on Euronext Oslo Børs.





Attachment