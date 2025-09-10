Leitz Releasing Fast, Stylish HEKTOR T2.1 Mirrorless Cinema Lenses; Learn More Info at B&H Photo

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is excited to announce Leitz’s new HEKTOR lineup brings their distinguished optics legacy to the mirrorless camera world, with six T2.1 manual cinema lenses that cover full-frame sensors and feature a gentle Petzval effect with corner swirl and fall off. The line includes an 18mm, 25mm, 35mm, 50mm, 73mm, and 100mm, available in a six-lens set, three-lens set, and individually. They feature user-interchangeable mounts, with Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, and L-mount available at launch.

All the HEKTOR lenses have a new Leitz coating for a slightly warm temperature, balanced contrast, and colorful flares. They are fully manual lenses, with matched focus and iris rings for quick swaps. Users can expect a 47.8mm image circle, nine iris blades, 120° focus rotations, 80mm front diameters, and 77mm screw-in filter threads. The 18mm has a bulbous front and can’t fit a screw-on filter, but could be used with a matte box. Close focus ranges from 9” on the 18mm to 2’9” on the 100mm, and the lenses only weigh between 1.5 and 2.1 lb. All of them are 3.47” in length, except the 4.84” 100mm.

The look of the lenses comes from the spherical-style of the 80s and 90s, with a lower resolution center and fall off around the edges. Direct flares are vibrant, pronounced, and idiosyncratic, while indirect flares are more contained. Expect subtle cat’s-eye bokeh and Petzval-like swirling around the frame to draw viewers to the center. Halation skews warm, but chromatic aberration is controlled and contrast is maintained throughout. Leitz also promises natural focus roll off and tasteful vignetting around the corners to emphasize your subject.

First Look YouTube Video

https://youtu.be/um7fgb8K6mY

Learn All About the New Leitz Hektor Mirrorless Cinema Lenses

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/video/news/leitz-releasing-fast-stylish-hektor-t21-mirrorless-cinema-lenses

