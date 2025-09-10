Edge Computing Market Size to Reach USD 245.30 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rapid Deployment of 5G Networks Enabling Low-Latency and High-Bandwidth Performance | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Edge Computing Market size was valued at USD 16.21 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 245.30 Billion in 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 35.24% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

The edge computing market growth is significantly influenced by the convergence of several critical trends, primarily driven by the escalating demand for next-generation technologies such as 6G, IoT, and AI services. The Indian Ministry of Communications has recently urged telecom operators and startups to transition innovative technologies, such as edge computing from laboratories to practical applications, particularly within smart cities and Industry 4.0 frameworks. Reflecting a 14% increase from the previous year.





Edge Computing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 16.21 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 245.30 Billion CAGR CAGR of 35.24% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Hardware, Software, Services, Edge-managed Platforms)

• By Application (IIoT, Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery, Video Analytics, AR/VR, Others)

• By Industry Vertical (Industrial, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Agriculture, Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Datacenters, Wearables, Smart Cities, Smart Homes, Smart Buildings) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, Hardware Components Accounted for Approximately 50% Market Share in 2023

Hardware Components Accounted for Approximately 50% Market Share in 2023 driven by the increasing demand for robust infrastructures that facilitate localized data processing and real-time analytics. Technological advancements in hardware, such as enhanced processing power and energy efficiency are also propelling investment in edge solutions.

By Application, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Represented Around 35% of Edge Computing Market Share in 2023

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Represented Around 35% of Edge Computing Market Share in 2023. This growth is driven by its vital impact on industrial operations. By utilizing edge computing, IIoT facilitates real-time data processing from various connected devices and sensors, significantly boosting operational efficiency across sectors, such as manufacturing, energy, and transportation.

North America Led the Market in 2023; Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Fastest Growth During 2024-2032

In 2023, North America represented about 43% of the edge computing market's revenue, solidifying its leadership in this fast-growing field. This dominance stems from its advanced technological infrastructure and the widespread implementation of IoT and AI solutions. The region's vibrant technology ecosystem, comprising both established companies and innovative startups, drives significant investment in edge computing. Additionally, the surging demand for low-latency applications across sectors including telecommunications, healthcare, and manufacturing propels market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for edge computing, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and increasing adoption of IoT technologies. The proliferation of 5G networks enhances connectivity and enables real-time data processing, further accelerating edge computing market growth.

Recent Developments:

On October 23, 2024, ZEDEDA and OnLogic announced a strategic partnership to launch OnLogic Powered by ZEDEDA, integrating rugged industrial-grade hardware with cloud-native edge orchestration software. This collaboration aims to simplify and secure the deployment and management of edge computing workloads for enterprises, accelerating time to value.

ZEDEDA and OnLogic announced a strategic partnership to launch OnLogic Powered by ZEDEDA, integrating rugged industrial-grade hardware with cloud-native edge orchestration software. This collaboration aims to simplify and secure the deployment and management of edge computing workloads for enterprises, accelerating time to value. On October 24, 2024, Australian micro data center provider Zella DC launched the Zella Outback, a cutting-edge outdoor micro data center designed specifically for edge computing in extreme conditions. This innovative solution emphasizes reliability and performance, drawing inspiration from the rugged landscapes of Western Australia.

