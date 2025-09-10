Toobit Launches September Copy Trading Event with 100,000 USDT in Rewards





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of its September Copy Trading Festival, a special event offering a total prize pool of 100,000 USDT.

The festival, which runs from September 9 to September 30, 2025, is designed to help new traders begin their copy trading journey with confidence while providing existing traders with incentives to diversify their portfolios and boost their earnings. To participate, all traders must register on the official event page.

Key highlights of the September Copy Trading Festival

Risk-free trading for newcomers : The first 1,000 eligible new traders can enjoy a risk-free start. Toobit’s Loss Coverage program will refund up to 100 USDT in Trial Funds for their first liquidated copy trading order, providing a safety net for those new to the platform.

: The first 1,000 eligible new traders can enjoy a risk-free start. Toobit’s Loss Coverage program will refund up to 100 USDT in Trial Funds for their first liquidated copy trading order, providing a safety net for those new to the platform. Diversify and earn : By following at least two different traders and reaching a cumulative copy trading volume of over 50,000 USDT, the first 200 traders to meet these criteria will earn a 50 USDT Bonus.

: By following at least two different traders and reaching a cumulative copy trading volume of over 50,000 USDT, the first 200 traders to meet these criteria will earn a 50 USDT Bonus. Trade more and get rewarded: The festival’s main activity rewards traders based on their copy trading volume. With multiple tiers, participants can earn bonuses up to 200 USDT.



"We believe in making sophisticated trading accessible to everyone," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "This festival is a direct invitation for our community to leverage our platform, explore new strategies, and unlock their full earning potential. We've made it easy for everyone to get in the game and win."

The global social and copy trading market continues its robust expansion in 2025, with its size projected to reach approximately $2.62 billion.

This growth is fueled by the rising adoption of cryptocurrencies and the integration of advanced technologies like AI, which enable a new wave of investors to easily replicate the trades of seasoned professionals.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Toobit. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af8b3c94-b06a-457e-a768-322c87891f43