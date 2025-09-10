IaaS & PaaS Market Size to Reach USD 226.23 Billion by 2032 as Businesses Increasingly Adopt Cloud Services to Enhance Agility, Scalability, and Cost-Efficiency | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IaaS & PaaS Market size was valued at USD 90.65 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 226.23 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 12.12% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

IaaS offers virtualized resources, such as storage and servers, while PaaS supports streamlined application development and deployment. IaaS currently holds the dominant market share due to its extensive use across industries, whereas PaaS is the fastest-growing segment, driven by DevOps, microservices, and cloud-native applications. Public cloud leads in deployment, though hybrid models are gaining traction. North America remains the largest regional market, fueled by strong enterprise adoption and major cloud providers. Digital transformation continues to propel demand for cloud-based infrastructure solutions.





Key Players:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Azure

Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

IBM Cloud

Oracle Cloud

Alibaba Cloud

Salesforce

SAP Cloud Platform

VMware

Huawei Cloud

IaaS & PaaS Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 90.65 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 226.23 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.12% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Service Type (Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service)

• By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud)

• By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises)

• By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, IT and Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Government, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

By Service Type, IaaS Leads the Market with 62.38% Revenue Share

IaaS segment held the most dominant share of 62.38% in terms of revenue in the market owing to the enterprises seeking flexible, on-demand compute, and storage. PaaS is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the market with a CAGR of 12.88% owing to the rapid development and deployment for cloud-native applications.

By Deployment Model, Public Cloud Segment Held the Largest Market Share of 55.62%

Public cloud segment held the most dominant share of 55.62% in the market due to its elastic scale, low upfront costs, and global infrastructure. The hybrid cloud segment is growing at a CAGR of 13.29% as businesses balance control with flexibility.

By Enterprise Size, In 2024, the Market was Led by Large Enterprises Holding 68.29% Share

Large enterprises segment accounted for 68.29% IaaS & PaaS market share in 2024, driven by complex IT ecosystems and significant cloud budgets. SMEs are the fastest-growing segment growing at a 12.76% CAGR owing to cost-effective and self-service cloud tools.

By Industry Vertical, IT & Telecom Vertical Segment Leads with 24.48% Market Share

The IT & telecom vertical leads with 24.48% market share, leveraging cloud for software delivery, network services, and infrastructure modernization. Healthcare is the fastest-growing vertical at 14.05% CAGR owing to rising telehealth, EHR modernization, and AI diagnostics.

North America Led the Market; Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Fastest Growth During 2024-2032

North America was the IaaS & PaaS leader with a revenue share of 38.49%. North America anchors the IaaS and PaaS market due to high enterprise investments in cloud, broad uptake of infrastructure services, and proximity to established providers, such as AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a 22.59% CAGR, driven by digital transformation in emerging economies, growing investments in telecom and fintech, and expanding middle-class business adoption. Rapid deployment of cloud-native applications, edge computing, and AI-driven services in countries, such as India, China, and Southeast Asian markets is expanding infrastructure demand.

Recent Developments:

In May 2025, Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched key innovations, including Aurora DSQL for serverless SQL, Outpost Gen 2 for hybrid deployments, AWS Transform for AI migration, and Ocelot, its next-generation quantum chip, expanding advanced cloud capabilities.

Exclusive Sections of the IaaS & PaaS Market Report (The USPs):

Environmental Compliance Metrics – Helps you understand how cloud providers are aligning with global sustainability benchmarks amidst growing scrutiny over data center energy usage. Cloud repatriation trends ( Section 5.1 ) highlight a shift toward greener, more compliant on-premise or hybrid infrastructures to meet regulatory requirements.

Helps you understand how cloud providers are aligning with global sustainability benchmarks amidst growing scrutiny over data center energy usage. Cloud repatriation trends ( ) highlight a shift toward greener, more compliant on-premise or hybrid infrastructures to meet regulatory requirements. Capacity Utilization Rates – Helps you identify whether the IaaS/PaaS industry is over- or underutilized. Insights from Section 5.1 & 5.3 indicate that growing demand for edge computing and repatriation of cloud workloads is reshaping capacity dynamics and influencing infrastructure expansion decisions.

Helps you identify whether the IaaS/PaaS industry is over- or underutilized. Insights from indicate that growing demand for edge computing and repatriation of cloud workloads is reshaping capacity dynamics and influencing infrastructure expansion decisions. Supply Chain Disruption Index – Helps you identify regions or providers vulnerable to geopolitical or logistical risks. Edge integration challenges ( Section 5.3 ) point to potential regional infrastructure gaps, especially in areas with limited edge node deployment or regulatory bottlenecks.

Helps you identify regions or providers vulnerable to geopolitical or logistical risks. Edge integration challenges ( ) point to potential regional infrastructure gaps, especially in areas with limited edge node deployment or regulatory bottlenecks. Technological Adoption Rate – Helps you uncover innovation and investment opportunities in underpenetrated verticals. Section 5.4 highlights the rapid rise in AI/ML workload deployment on IaaS/PaaS platforms, signaling growing demand for specialized cloud capabilities and infrastructure optimization.

Helps you uncover innovation and investment opportunities in underpenetrated verticals. highlights the rapid rise in AI/ML workload deployment on IaaS/PaaS platforms, signaling growing demand for specialized cloud capabilities and infrastructure optimization. Competitive Landscape – Helps you gauge the strength of key players. Time-to-market acceleration strategies are enabling providers to differentiate via faster app deployment cycles, enhanced DevOps support, and value-added services, key areas shaping competitive positioning.

