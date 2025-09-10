JuCoin Rewrites the Impossible and Transforms into Ju.com

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JuCoin, one of the cryptocurrency industry's longest-operating exchanges established in 2013, today unveils its transformation into Ju.com through the revolutionary "Rewrite I[J]mpossible" campaign. The comprehensive rebrand demonstrates how the platform's innovative J symbol literally transforms "IMPOSSIBLE" into "I'M POSSIBLE," embodying the company's mission to make complex crypto trading as simple as point-and-click interactions.

The Visual Revolution Behind the Transformation

The rebrand centers on Ju.com's groundbreaking J symbol that functions as both brand logo and transformation tool. When used as an apostrophe in "Rewrite I[J]mpossible," the geometric J literally converts impossibility into possibility, providing visual proof of the platform's core philosophy.

"Our J symbol does exactly what we do for users," said Sammi Li, CEO & Co-Founder of Ju.com. "We take what the crypto world calls impossible and make it achievable through thoughtful design. The rebrand to Ju.com represents this transformation made visible."

This revolutionary approach extends throughout Ju.com's "Point. Click. Trade." philosophy, which eliminates traditional crypto complexity by making blockchain interactions as familiar as basic computer operations.

Making the Impossible Possible Through Innovation

Since new leadership transformed the platform in 2024, Ju.com has achieved remarkable growth metrics that validate its user-first approach: 50 million registered users across 100+ countries, $5 billion daily trading volume, and the Ju token's growth from $0.10 to $20+ representing 20,000%+ returns for early supporters.

The rebrand aligns with breakthrough features that demonstrate Ju.com's commitment to rewriting what's possible:

OnChain Trading: Users can trade any blockchain token without external wallets, accessing entire blockchains through familiar exchange interfaces. What was previously impossible for mainstream users - seamless blockchain interaction - becomes as simple as point-and-click.

Futures Loss Protection Plan: Automatic compensation for futures trading losses exceeding 500 USDT with Ju computing power rewrites traditional exchange economics where platforms profit from user losses regardless of outcomes.

U.S. and Hong Kong Stock Trading Zone: Lowered investment barriers enable anyone to trade real U.S. and Hong Kong stocks while fully enjoying dividend rights and staking incentives.

Early Bird Stock Subscription Zone: Early access to subscribe to high-quality stocks creates new investment opportunities while helping companies secure efficient financing.

Comprehensive Ecosystem That Works Together

Ju.com operates as a unified ecosystem where every component reinforces the "making impossible things possible" philosophy:

Ju.com Exchange : Core trading platform with revolutionary CeDeFi integration

: Core trading platform with revolutionary CeDeFi integration JuChain : Layer 1 blockchain delivering 1-second block times with 1M+ on-chain addresses

: Layer 1 blockchain delivering 1-second block times with 1M+ on-chain addresses xBrokers : Global RWA brokerage and liquidity network

Global RWA brokerage and liquidity network JumpFi Payment : Bridging TradFi and Web3 with seamless PayFi infrastructure

Bridging TradFi and Web3 with seamless PayFi infrastructure JuCard : Payment solutions bridging crypto and traditional spending

: Payment solutions bridging crypto and traditional spending Ju Labs: $100M innovation fund supporting 50+ AI and blockchain projects

Proven Foundation for Transformation

The rebrand builds on demonstrated success across multiple metrics:

Scale : 50M+ registered users, $5B daily trading volume, $50B+ cumulative volume

: 50M+ registered users, $5B daily trading volume, $50B+ cumulative volume Community : 26M+ global community members across all platforms

: 26M+ global community members across all platforms Technology : JuChain blockchain infrastructure supporting ecosystem applications

: JuChain blockchain infrastructure supporting ecosystem applications Compliance : US MSB license, Thailand exchange license, VARA and EU MiCA application in progress

: US MSB license, Thailand exchange license, VARA and EU MiCA application in progress Team: 500+ team members across 30+ countries





Mission Aligned with Visual Identity

Mission: Make crypto trading as intuitive as using any computer interface by removing technical barriers so anyone can access the entire crypto ecosystem through simple actions.

Vision: A world where blockchain technology becomes invisible infrastructure, enabling seamless access to financial opportunities.

Core Philosophy: Technology should disappear into simple interactions. Every point of contact should feel familiar and effortless, regardless of sophisticated blockchain infrastructure working behind the scenes.

Sky, Founder of Ju.com, explains: "The rebrand represents our commitment to making blockchain technology feel natural rather than technical. When users see our J transform 'impossible' into 'I'm possible,' they understand exactly what we do for them."

About Ju.com

Founded in 2013, Ju.com has evolved into a comprehensive crypto ecosystem spanning over 100 countries with more than 50 million users. The platform integrates exchange services with JuChain blockchain infrastructure, xBrokers RWA brokerage, JuCard system, JumpFi payment, and innovative features that eliminate traditional barriers between centralized and decentralized finance. Ju.com's integrated ecosystem reflects its user-first philosophy, designed to remove friction and provide users with seamless, secure, and rewarding crypto experiences across all touchpoints.

