How Spencerport HVAC Expert Rick D’Ambrosia Explains Preventing Breakdowns with Seasonal Maintenance in HelloNation

SPENCERPORT, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What can homeowners do to stop their heating or cooling system from failing at the worst moment? In the HelloNation article Avoiding Surprise HVAC Breakdowns with Seasonal Maintenance , HVAC expert Rick D’Ambrosia of Aire Serv of Rochester explains why seasonal HVAC maintenance is a simple but powerful way to avoid costly emergencies and keep equipment running efficiently.

As outlined in HelloNation, breakdowns often occur when the demand on a system is highest. A furnace may stop during a cold snap, or an air conditioning unit might fail in the middle of a summer heat wave. At these times, service calls are harder to book and often more expensive. By scheduling a seasonal HVAC tune, homeowners can prepare their equipment before extreme weather arrives, ensuring steady comfort throughout the year.

One seasonal concern highlighted by D’Ambrosia is cottonwood seed buildup. These fluffy seeds can collect around outdoor AC units, blocking coils and restricting airflow. Left unchecked, they may cause overheating or even a shutdown. Preventive maintenance includes coil cleaning, clearing debris, and checking the evaporator coils and condensate drain, helping the system maintain airflow and efficiency.

During a seasonal HVAC tune-up, technicians go beyond cleaning. They inspect refrigerant levels, belts, motors, and thermostats, making sure each component is ready for heavy use. Safety checks are also performed to confirm that both heating and cooling systems can handle seasonal demand without risk of failure. This level of detail helps prevent unexpected malfunctions while extending the system’s service life.

Financial savings are another benefit. HVAC systems that operate efficiently consume less energy, lowering monthly bills. Preventive maintenance also extends the lifespan of equipment, delaying the cost of replacement. Over the years, these savings add up significantly, making seasonal HVAC maintenance one of the most cost-effective ways to protect home comfort.

The HelloNation feature also explains how preventive maintenance reduces the stress of surprise failures. When air conditioning units stop in the middle of summer or furnaces fail in the winter, homeowners face not only discomfort but also difficulty finding service during peak times. With regular maintenance, the chances of needing an emergency repair are greatly reduced.

Energy efficiency and environmental impact are also improved with seasonal service. Clean coils, well-maintained motors, and proper refrigerant levels allow HVAC equipment to use less electricity, easing demand on the power grid and reducing emissions. For families with sustainability goals, routine maintenance supports both eco-friendly living and reliable comfort.

Indoor air quality is another consideration. Filters, coils, and ducts can collect dust and debris, which then circulate inside the home. Cleaning these components during seasonal service improves air quality and reduces allergens, creating a healthier living environment while also keeping the system efficient.

D’Ambrosia compares HVAC care to vehicle maintenance. Just as oil changes prevent engine failure, routine HVAC service prevents major breakdowns caused by dirt, blockages, or worn parts. Scheduling a seasonal HVAC tune protects the investment in heating and cooling equipment and provides long-term reliability.

The HelloNation article Avoiding Surprise HVAC Breakdowns with Seasonal Maintenance features insights from Rick D’Ambrosia of Aire Serv of Rochester. In it, the Spencerport HVAC expert explains how coil cleaning, cottonwood seed removal, and seasonal HVAC tune-ups combine to improve efficiency, extend lifespan, and safeguard comfort.

