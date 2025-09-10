TRG Screen appoints Amjad Zoghbi as Head of AI, signalling a new era of intelligent market data management

New York, London, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRG Screen, the leader in market data and subscription cost management technology, today announced the appointment of Amjad Zoghbi as Head of AI. The newly created executive role underscores the company’s commitment to placing artificial intelligence at the core of its business strategy. This means enhancing internal processes, delivering transformative value to clients and building on TRG Screen’s position as the only provider bringing together market data usage, spend and compliance.

Zoghbi has been at the forefront of TRG Screen’s AI journey, leading a series of successful AI projects that range from internal development and deployment of several AI agents for use by TRG Screen teams to solutions increasingly woven into customer applications. With more than 20 years of senior technology leadership and hands-on market data expertise, he has a proven ability to turn industry challenges into applied AI solutions. As Head of AI, his leadership is focused on delivering practical innovation to TRG Screen’s clients worldwide.

“AI is a defining opportunity for the future of our industry and TRG Screen is strongly positioned to lead that transformation,” said Leigh Walters, CEO of TRG Screen. “Amjad has consistently demonstrated vision and leadership in pioneering our AI journey. His appointment to the Executive Leadership Team highlights the importance of AI to our future, and consolidates TRG Screen’s role at the forefront of helping customers achieve greater efficiency, cost control and insight in their market data operations.”

TRG Screen’s AI strategy is built around three core priorities:

Data acquisition and intelligence: AI tools that accelerate the collection of data from diverse sources and formats and validate it before loading

AI tools that accelerate the collection of data from diverse sources and formats and validate it before loading Intelligent operations and automations : Freeing experts from repetitive processes through agentic AI, while enabling them to focus on higher-value decisions.

: Freeing experts from repetitive processes through agentic AI, while enabling them to focus on higher-value decisions. Insight discovery: Unlocking optimization opportunities and patterns hidden deep in usage and spend data.

Amjad Zoghbi, Head of AI at TRG Screen, concluded “This is just the start of an AI transformation for our industry. By embedding AI throughout the entire market data workflow – from ingestion and processing to insights and decision-making – we can fundamentally change how people work and interact with our technology. At TRG Screen, we are combining our deep expertise with the power of AI to make our products smarter, our teams more effective, and our clients better equipped to manage complexity and unlock new AI-powered opportunities.”

Zoghbi’s appointment reinforces TRG Screen’s intent to lead the industry in applying AI responsibly and effectively, delivering measurable value for clients while setting a standard for innovation.

=== Ends.

Media Contact

Melanie Budden

The Realization Group on behalf of TRG Screen

Email: Melanie.Budden@therealizationgroup.com

Phone: +44 (0)20 3811 8344

Attachment