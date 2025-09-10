Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market to Surpass USD 791.49 Billion by 2032, Driven by Holistic Wellness Trends and Consumer Shift Toward Natural Therapies | SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per SNS Insider Research, The Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market was valued at USD 164.35 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 791.49 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.77% from 2025 to 2032. In 2024, the U.S. complementary and alternative medicine market was valued at USD 29.15 billion and is projected to reach USD 144.15 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 22.18% during the forecast period.





What accounts for this impressive growth is the global trend towards holistic, preventive, and natural health solutions. With the choices consumers are making to abandon the old traditional pharmaceutical treatments, and opting in for alternative therapies like acupuncture, herbal, yoga and chiropractic care. Moreover, increasing awareness about mental health as well as availability of non-invasive treatment has also been accelerating the demand of CAM products and services worldwide.

Segmentation Analysis

By Intervention:

Share of the market based on traditional alternative medicine/botanicals segment led the market with 38.4% in the year 2024. Segments include Ayurveda, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), and herbal remedies themselves which have been around since the early centuries and are slowly but surely carving back a place for themselves due to their natural chemical-free bases. Based on the type, the mind-healing segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment due to the increasing adoption of therapeutic approaches to improve mental health as the incidences of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, and stress rise, along with an increasing preference for non-pharmacological treatment options such as meditation and hypnotherapy.

By Disease Indication:

Back pain, arthritis management, and musculoskeletal disorders treatment are generating the highest sales and accounting for a maximum of 35.25% of the total revenue in a year 2024 in pain management segment. A number of consumers choose CAM methods such as acupuncture, chiropractic treatment, and massage therapy for lacking side effects and for being a natural option to traditional pain medication. The neurological disorders segment, which includes applications for depression, anxiety, and migraine, is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, due to the increasing search of natural treatment for mental health.

By Distribution Channel:

As CAM therapies are more relationship-based, the direct sales segment is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period, especially in rural and semi-urban areas. On the other hand, e-sales segment is expected to grow the fastest due to the popularity of e-commerce platforms, digital wellness applications, as well as the general growth of consumer desire to buy natural health products online.

By End-User:

In 2024, wellness centers and spas accounted for 40.2% of CAM market share and provide individualized treatments including aromatherapy, acupuncture, and hydrotherapy. The home users segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment owing to the increasing accessibility of digital wellness platforms and in-home therapies, including yoga and herbal supplements.

Regional Analysis:

With a tradition of acceptance of CAM practices over a long period, Europe is currently representing the largest market share (37.2%). CAM is mainstream in countries such as Germany, France and the UK and therapies, such as acupuncture and homeopathy, are covered by public health insurance. The highest rate of growth is anticipated in the Asia Pacific region, where India, China, Japan, and South Korea are significantly investing to promote traditional medicine systems including Ayurveda, TCM and Kampo.

Newswise, North America especially USA continue to be the main region, primarily due to increased consumer knowledge towards natural and preventive medicine. The region is backed by growing practices of CAM such as acupuncture, chiropractic care, and government policies supporting integrative medicine.

Recent Developments

January 2025: Herbalife launched a new line of adaptogenic supplements targeting stress and sleep management.

December 2024: Major U.S. hospital networks announced expansion of integrative medicine programs, offering acupuncture and mindfulness therapy as part of chronic pain management.

November 2024: Gaia Herbs introduced AI-powered personalized supplement recommendations via its mobile platform.

October 2024: WHO released updated guidelines encouraging traditional medicine research collaborations with conventional medical systems.

September 2024: The Art of Living Foundation opened its largest yoga wellness center in Texas, aimed at corporate health initiatives.

Statistical Insights & Trends

62% of U.S. adults reported using some form of CAM therapy in 2024, a number projected to grow steadily through 2032.

The global herbal supplements segment accounted for over 30% of CAM market revenue and is expected to maintain dominance.

Corporate wellness programs featuring yoga, meditation, and nutrition counseling are projected to grow at 28% CAGR over the next eight years.

E-commerce platforms are experiencing double-digit growth, making online distribution the fastest-growing channel for CAM products.

Insurance coverage for CAM services is expected to expand, increasing accessibility for patients seeking integrative care.

Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 164.35 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 791.49 Billion CAGR CAGR of 21.77% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Intervention (Traditional Alternative Medicine/Botanicals, Mind Healing, Body Healing, External Energy, Sensory Healing)



• By Disease Indication (Pain Management, Neurological Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Cancer Supportive Therapy, Respiratory Disorders, Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Other Chronic Conditions)



• By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, E-Commerce, Distance Correspondence)



• By End User (Therapists and Practitioners, Hospitals and Clinics, Home Users) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

