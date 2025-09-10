Danforth Health Launches to Empower Life Science Innovation

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danforth Global, Inc. today announced the launch of Danforth Health, a unified platform built to empower life science innovation. By delivering integrated, cross-functional expertise at every stage – from discovery through commercialization – the platform reduces risk, streamlines execution, and maximizes the potential of scientific breakthroughs to reach patients with efficiency and impact.

Danforth Health unites its affiliated entities under a shared identity and purpose, coordinating services across finance and human resources, regulatory and clinical, investor and public relations, commercial and marketing, market research and analytics, and market access and value. This connected model gives companies one adaptable partner to help them advance through critical milestones – whether entering the clinic, preparing for IPO, or executing on commercial strategy.

Chris Connors, CEO of Danforth Advisors, will serve as CEO of Danforth Health, guiding strategy across all affiliated entities.

"Advancing new therapies from discovery to market requires not only the achievement of critical development and regulatory milestones, but also a strong business foundation, effective storytelling, and early attention to commercial strategy,” said Connors. "Danforth Health was built to provide that full balance – combining strategic guidance and hands-on execution across disciplines so companies can focus on what matters most: the innovation.”

Danforth Health was built both organically and through strategic acquisitions, beginning with the founding of Danforth Advisors in 2011 and fueled by investment from Avesi Partners. Today it also comprises the expertise and services of Advyzom, Argot Partners, Benchworks, Elite BioPharma Consulting, PharmaDirections, and VPMR — trusted partners to companies across the life science ecosystem.

