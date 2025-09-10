Highway Expands Certified Partnership with McLeod Software to Include Digital Freight Matching

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highway, the leader in Carrier Identity® and compliance solutions, announced the expansion of its certified partnership with McLeod Software, an industry leader in Transportation Management Systems (TMS) for freight brokers, carriers and 3PLs.

The enhanced integration with McLeod brings the industry’s first secure digital freight exchange, Highway’s Trusted Freight Exchange (TFX), into McLeod PowerBroker, earning McLeod’s Certified Partner status for Digital Freight Matching (DFM).

Within the DFM and TFX partnership, Highway now provides verified carriers and vetted brokers with a seamless and trusted ecosystem inside the TMS they use every day.

“The McLeod and Highway DFM integration is a significant leap forward for the freight industry,” said John Tozer, Capacity Director at Highway. “By uniting identity verification with best-in-class TMS capabilities, we’re creating a future where digital freight transactions are finally secure, trustworthy, and seamless.”

TFX is built with Highway’s Identity Engine at the core and powered by Triumph’s market rating, intelligence, payment, and credit capabilities.

TFX delivers:

Verified Relationships – Leverage dual-sided verification with identity solutions, broker vetting powered by Triumph, and real-time fraud alerts to ensure every transaction is safe and legitimate.

– Leverage dual-sided verification with identity solutions, broker vetting powered by Triumph, and real-time fraud alerts to ensure every transaction is safe and legitimate. Increased Productivity – Scale operator output and efficiency with zero touch posting, unposting and negotiations.

– Scale operator output and efficiency with zero touch posting, unposting and negotiations. Reduced Noise – Build stronger relationships with your Highway connected network and expand your network with TFX eligible carriers.





“Highway continues to innovate to solve the toughest challenges faced by the logistics and brokerage industry. We're excited to integrate with their TFX solution to better serve our shared customers,” said Ahmed Ebrahim, SVP of Partnerships & Integrations at McLeod Software.

As the freight industry faces increasing challenges around fraud, efficiency, and digital transformation, McLeod and Highway remain committed to advancing digital freight security and efficiency. Coming mid-September, Highway and McLeod Software will continue to expand their partnership with new visibility integrations to Highway’s Load Lock and Load Lock+ products.

About Highway

Highway is the leading technology provider specializing in Carrier Identity® solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. By automating compliance, Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, trust, and truth, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. For more information, visit highway.com

About McLeod Software

McLeod Software is transforming the trucking and transportation industry with the leading software for trucking dispatch operations management and freight brokerage management. McLeod’s customers use business process automation and insight from business intelligence to improve their customer service, attract and retain the best drivers, and automate their crucial business processes. For more information, visit mcleodsoftware.com

