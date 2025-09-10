SIOS Technology to Showcase High Availability Clustering Solutions at Key Events Across the US, Europe, and Middle East in Fall 2025

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., a leading provider of application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) solutions, today announced it will demonstrate its high availability clustering software for business-critical applications at three premier technology events this fall, including:

At each event, SIOS experts will demonstrate how SIOS LifeKeeper and DataKeeper software deliver high availability and disaster recovery for critical applications such as SQL Server, SAP, and Oracle. Attendees will discover how SIOS clustering solutions help ensure application uptime, eliminate data loss, and simplify HA/DR operations across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid environments.

SIOS clustering software enables IT teams to create highly available application environments without the need for shared storage. Through intelligent application monitoring, real-time data replication, and automated failover and recovery, SIOS ensures business continuity with minimal complexity and reduced cost. With support for Windows and Linux in any infrastructure, SIOS solutions are trusted by enterprises worldwide.

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data, protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. (https://us.sios.com) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

