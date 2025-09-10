Cynomi Expands vCISO Platform with New Third-Party Risk Management Module Designed for MSPs and MSSPs to Scale

Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynomi, a leading vCISO platform provider for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), today announced the launch of its Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) module. Delivered as an add-on to the Cynomi vCISO Platform, the new capability fully integrates vendor risk management into existing service providers’ workflows.

The global third-party risk management market, valued at $7.42 billion in 2023, is forecast to more than double, reaching $20.59 billion by 2030. Cynomi’s new TPRM module opens up a valuable business opportunity for service providers. It helps their clients deal with a pressing challenge: managing risks from complex vendor ecosystems while also meeting regulatory requirements and growing customer expectations. Cynomi’s TPRM provides MSPs and MSSPs with an efficient, scalable way to deliver these critical services. By cutting vendor assessment times from 7 - 16 hours down to just 1.5 - 4.5 hours, Cynomi TPRM users can work up to 79% faster. This efficiency directly translates into higher profitability, with margins rising up to 20%. In addition, the module enables service providers to sell premium vendor risk services and advisory engagements at affordable levels.

The key capabilities of the new TPRM module include:

Integrated with Cynomi’s vCISO platform – One unified system for internal and vendor risk management.

Purpose-built for MSP/MSSP workflows – Designed around multi-client, structured workflows, reusable vendor assessments and user roles.

Automated risk scoring and standardized assessments – Reduces manual work, errors, and subjectivity.

Shared vendor intelligence across clients – Eliminates redundant assessments for common vendors.

Guided workflows and templates – Easy-to-follow to accelerate onboarding and vendor assessments.

Risk heatmap visualization and 1-click reports – Instantly demonstrate value to clients, ensuring clarity and consistency.

“Third-party vendors are now a critical piece of every organization’s security picture, yet most MSPs and MSSPs struggle to manage vendor risk for their clients effectively,” said David Primor, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Cynomi. “Our new TPRM module solves this by combining automation, shared intelligence and purpose-built workflows into one unified system. This module launch reflects our mission to empower service providers to become true strategic advisors to their clients, delivering stronger security with higher profitability.”

With the launch of TPRM, Cynomi now provides MSPs and MSSPs with a complete view of both internal and external risks, enabling streamlined reporting, improved audit outcomes to support confident client decision-making. For more information about Cynomi’s Third-Party Risk Management solution, please visit http://www.cynomi.com/solutions/third-party-risk-management.

About Cynomi

Cynomi offers a central cybersecurity hub for MSPs and MSSPs, designed to scale cybersecurity and compliance services while improving clients’ security posture. Acting as a CISO Copilot, the AI-powered platform standardizes processes and provides step by step guidance, making it easier to manage cybersecurity for more clients while boosting productivity and improving service quality. Automating processes like risk assessment and management, compliance readiness, remediation planning and reporting, Cynomi reduces manual work by up to 70% to accelerate cybersecurity and compliance journeys.

Founded in 2020 with the vision that every company deserves a CISO, Cynomi is trusted by MSPs, MSSPs, and consultancies worldwide. Backed by leading venture capital firms, the company operates globally with offices in Israel, the UK, and the USA.

To learn more about Cynomi’s solution for organizations, MSPs, MSSPs and cyber consultancies, visit www.cynomi.com.