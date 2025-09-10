Eagleview Assess Expands Drone Roof Inspection Solution to Include Large and Complex Roofs; AI-Driven Models Underpin Offering

Rochester, NY, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagleview, a leader in aerial imagery and AI-powered property intelligence, today announced enhancements to its Eagleview AssessTM drone solution including photo capture and anomaly reports for multi-faceted roofs and large buildings such as churches, triplexes, and apartment buildings.

“Our customers want to use Eagleview Assess on their commercial projects—and we’re delivering,” said Piers Dormeyer, CEO of Eagleview. “This launch is another step toward becoming the most trusted, customer-centric company in our industry.”

In addition to the multi-faceted roof capture, key feature enhancements now live in Eagleview Assess include:

Intuitive Test Square controls : Hover-activated menu for moving, locking, and resizing, plus a new 5×20 dimension for long roof slopes.

: Hover-activated menu for moving, locking, and resizing, plus a new 5×20 dimension for long roof slopes. 'Underwriting' report option : New categorization for non-claims insurance workflows.

: New categorization for non-claims insurance workflows. Smarter image managemen t: “Select All” functionality and integrated Facet Overview imagery for cleaner reporting.

t: “Select All” functionality and integrated Facet Overview imagery for cleaner reporting. Richer data context : Facet-level anomaly counts, roof component counts, and wireframe overlays for deeper insight.

: Facet-level anomaly counts, roof component counts, and wireframe overlays for deeper insight. High-resolution visuals: Replacing low-res mosaics with crisp facet overviews and wireframed Test Squares based on customer feedback.

With the launch of AI-powered feature enhancements, Eagleview helps drive more efficient workflows and improves the ability to review property analysis and data with limited staff. These are two of the top challenges Eagleview customers stated they face in the Eagleview 2025 AI Impact and Adoption Survey. Results of the survey can be accessed here.

Further, Eagleview Assess users can now benefit from:

Higher accuracy: Powered by the latest AI technologies and improved training models, damage detection is now more precise, cutting false positives and reducing recalls.

Powered by the latest AI technologies and improved training models, damage detection is now more precise, cutting false positives and reducing recalls. Streamlined efficiency : A faster, more intuitive workflow from capture to final report.

: A faster, more intuitive workflow from capture to final report. Professional presentations: High-quality, custom-branded reports that impress clients.

High-quality, custom-branded reports that impress clients. Bigger project potential : Supports large, pitched, shingled structures of any size, opening doors to higher-value jobs.

: Supports large, pitched, shingled structures of any size, opening doors to higher-value jobs. Future-ready security: A robust, evolving platform with enhanced data privacy safeguards.

“These improvements come from significant upgrades to our machine learning models,” said Tripp Cox, CTO of Eagleview. “By leveraging the latest AI architectures and training methods, we’ve made Eagleview Assess even more reliable, even on the most challenging and complex roof types.”

Along with these enhancements and for a limited time, Eagleview is offering new Eagleview OneTM subscribers a trial of Eagleview Assess at a special promotional price. Additional purchase and terms and conditions apply.

The upgrades to Eagleview Assess deliver higher productivity, reduced manual effort, and a more adaptable inspection experience. For more information, please visit: Eagleview.com/assess.

