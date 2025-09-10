Most Canadian Companies Confident They Can Protect Jobs in Case of Recession, But Workers Aren’t Convinced

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As economic uncertainty continues to shape the labour market, a new Express Employment Professionals–Harris Poll survey reveals a striking disconnect between employer confidence and employee concern about job security.

Half of both Canadian companies (51%) and Canadian job seekers (53%) think there will be a recession within the next 12 months.

But while a large majority of Canadian companies are confident in their ability to provide employees with both long-term (80%) and short-term (82%) job security, a significantly smaller proportion of job seekers share that confidence. Only 66% are confident in their employer’s long-term ability to provide job security and 72% are confident in their employer’s ability to provide short-term job security.

Furthermore, 42% of companies believe employees at their company are more concerned about job security now compared to a year ago, but 51% of employed job seekers say they are more concerned about keeping their job than last year. Three-quarters of job seekers (74%) are concerned about finding a job during a potential recession.

Transparency and Communication Matter

The survey also shows that companies are split on how to communicate about job security and organizational stability. Some companies (44%) report their company’s approach is “selective sharing” in which leadership intermittently dispenses information as necessary to employees, and a similar proportion (43%) report their company operates with an “all hands on deck approach” where leadership is transparent and consistently shares information with employees.

From the employee perspective, 85% of job seekers say they would feel more secure working for a company that clearly communicates its future. However, only 20% report their company uses an “all hands on deck” approach, while 56% say their company uses “selective sharing,” and 23% report an “at arm’s length” approach, where leadership rarely shares information.

The importance of communication is reinforced by a MIT Sloan Management Review article about company communications: “In an era marked by recession fears and downsizing, how companies handle layoffs can have a profound impact on their reputation and employee morale. To maintain a positive relationship with employees during layoffs, employers should prioritize clear, honest, and timely communication.”





Policies That Support Job Security

Employers are backing their confidence with action. Most hiring managers (79%) report their company uses specific policies or practices to support job security, including:

Reducing expenses in other areas to avoid layoffs (35%)

Upskilling/reskilling opportunities (30%)

Utilizing flexible staffing models (22%)

Covering the cost of employee education (21%)

Creating emergency funds/reserve budgets (19%)





These practices align with what job seekers say would make them feel more confident about long-term job security:

Training for additional roles/responsibilities (40%)

Clearer communication from senior leadership (36%)

Access to cross-training or upskilling programs (33%)





External Pressures and Stress

While companies are taking steps to protect jobs, external factors continue to weigh heavily on workers. More than two-thirds of hiring managers (68%) and three-quarters of job seekers (75%) say changes to government policies (e.g., tariffs, taxes, regulations) have a bigger long-term impact on job security than internal company decisions.

“In a labour market shaped by uncertainty, job security is no longer just about stability. It’s about adaptability,” said Bob Funk Jr., CEO, President and Chairman of Express Employment International. “Organizations that invest in transparent communication and continuous skill development aren’t just retaining talent, they’re building a workforce equipped to navigate change and drive long-term growth.”

Survey Methodology

The Job Insights survey was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from June 2 to 18, 2025, among 500 Canadian hiring decision-makers.

The Job Seeker Report was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from June 12 to 27, 2025, among 503 adults ages 18 and older.

For full survey methodology, please contact Ana Curic at Ana@MapleLeafStrategies.com.

If you would like to arrange for an interview to discuss this topic, please contact Ana Curic at (613) 858-2622 or email Ana@MapleLeafStrategies.com.

About Robert (Bob) Funk Jr.

Robert (Bob) Funk Jr., is the Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of Express Employment International, a global staffing franchisor founded and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He leads a portfolio of workforce solution brands, including the flagship Express Employment Professionals franchise, along with several affiliated brands serving specialized markets. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we’re in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 427,000 people globally in 2024 and more than 11 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.ca.

