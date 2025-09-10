Access Unify Named Trend-Setting Product by KMWorld Magazine for Fifth Consecutive Year

PEABODY, Mass., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access, the world’s largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, is pleased to announce that it has again been named to KMWorld Magazine’s Trend-Setting Products list, marking the fifth consecutive year of recognition.

Each year, KMWorld spotlights technologies that are reshaping how organizations approach information and knowledge management. Access continues to earn this distinction for its ability to provide secure, 24/7 digital document access powered by advanced cloud and AI technologies. By enabling seamless collaboration across both digital and paper-based records, Access helps organizations streamline operations, improve productivity, and keep pace with the evolving demands of today’s hybrid workplace.

"We are proud that Access continues to be recognized for our innovation and differentiated value proposition in the industry," said Tony Skarupa, CEO of Access. "Our commitment to continuously optimize our industry-leading information management platform to leverage automation and AI ensures that the ever-evolving needs of our customers are met, including more efficient physical and digital records management."

“The convergence of knowledge management and AI is laying the groundwork for smarter, faster, more innovative organizations,” said Marydee Ojala, editor-in-chief of KMWorld magazine. “What sets leading technology vendors apart is their ability to embrace innovation and apply emerging AI capabilities to strengthen content creation, summarization, collaboration, access, and personalization. These companies are building tools and applications once thought impossible. KMWorld’s list of trend-setting companies recognizes these products that push knowledge management forward and deliver measurable value to their customers.”

Access’ ongoing recognition on the KMWorld Trend-Setting Products list underscores its leadership in information management, helping organizations modernize their records management strategy while preserving their most critical historical assets. To learn more about Access Unify, click here.

To view the full KMWorld Trend-Setting Products of 2025 list, click here.

About KMWorld:

With more than 25 years of market coverage experience serving both technology professionals and executive management, KMWorld is the premier resource for actionable advice and real direction on solutions and strategies in knowledge, content, document and information management today. From advanced news and trends analysis, to case studies and in-depth research, KMWorld guides more than 50,000 IT and business professionals at organizations across North America involved in the evaluation, recommendation, and purchase of enterprise technology products and services. We believe that successful businesses today rely on the careful balance of technology, process, and people. KMWorld delivers the market knowledge, process management skills and best practices to make that happen.

About Access:

Access is the largest privately held records and information management (RIM) services provider worldwide, with operations across North America, South America, Central America, and India. As a cost-effective end-to-end solutions provider servicing the full RIM lifecycle, Access helps organizations ensure their critical and confidential hardcopy and digital records are securely retained, managed, and serviced in compliance with regulatory mandates. Key solutions include off-site storage, digital records retention, migration, storage, indexing, scanning, digital archiving, and secure destruction services. Access has been named more than a dozen times to the Inc. 5000; recognized several times by Newsweek, including its America’s 2024 and 2025 Greatest Workplaces for Diversity lists, and its World’s Best Digital Health Company designations; and recognized 3 times as Best in KLAS in Data Archiving. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com.

CONTACT:

Melissa Kolodziej

781-710-0763

melissa.kolodziej@accesscorp.com