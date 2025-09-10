Karbon Appoints Vivek Srivastava as Senior Director of Product to Drive AI Innovation in Accounting

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karbon , the global leader in accounting practice management software, today announced the appointment of Vivek Srivastava as Senior Director of Product. In this newly created role, Srivastava will lead Karbon’s AI product vision and strategy, driving the company’s mission to help accounting firms modernize and operate as intelligent, connected businesses.

Srivastava brings more than 15 years of experience building SaaS products, with nearly a decade focused on AI. Prior to joining Karbon, he was Director of AI Product Management at Workday, where he launched several AI-powered capabilities and helped define the company’s generative AI strategy. His work has spanned document intelligence, enterprise search, and frontline AI agents, always with an emphasis on building secure, scalable technology that delivers real customer impact.

“Vivek has a proven track record of turning AI concepts into real products that customers rely on,” said Sara Goepel, Chief Product Officer at Karbon. “His leadership will be key as we continue to build the most intelligent platform in accounting and ensure firms are ready for what’s ahead.”

At Karbon, Srivastava will focus on embedding AI across the platform, from automating complex accounting workflows to providing predictive insights that help firms work smarter and faster. His hire signals Karbon’s deep investment in AI as the foundation of the next-generation accounting firm.

“AI has the potential to unlock tremendous productivity gains for accounting firms while helping them tackle the ongoing challenges of talent shortages and increasing client demands,” said Srivastava. “I’m excited to join Karbon at such a pivotal moment and to help build solutions that redefine how the next generation of firms work.”

Srivastava’s appointment reinforces Karbon’s leadership in, and commitment to, advancing AI adoption across the accounting profession. With his expertise, Karbon is positioned to lead that transformation and help firms harness technology to not only keep up with change, but to get ahead of it.