Idaho Takes Lead in U.S. Wildfire Resilience by Adopting OroraTech Satellite-Based Detection Technology

New technology delivers real-time intelligence to help firefighters protect lives and property from wildfire

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Idaho Department of Lands has partnered with OroraTech USA to become the first in the nation to deploy a statewide satellite-based wildfire detection and monitoring system, giving dispatch centers and firefighters a powerful new tool to protect Idaho’s landscapes, communities, and economy.

This initiative will integrate OroraTech’s Wildfire Solution platform, which uses public and proprietary satellites equipped with advanced thermal imaging to detect heat anomalies and emerging fires in near real time. By providing fire location, intensity, and predicted spread within minutes, the system enables faster, more informed decisions during critical wildfire situations.

“By partnering with the Idaho Department of Lands, we’re ensuring that firefighters across the state have access to the most advanced wildfire intelligence available,” said Thomas Gruebler, CEO of OroraTech USA. “With the ability to detect wildfire ignitions that are the size of a small automobile, we are giving Idaho’s first responders every possible advantage in protecting lives, property, and the land that defines this great state.”

Idaho has a proud history of proactive forest management and wildfire preparedness, with state agencies, landowners, and communities working together to reduce risk and safeguard natural resources. This new partnership builds on that legacy, positioning Idaho as the first in the United States to implement wildfire satellite detection at a statewide scale.

The Wildfire Solution platform draws on data from OroraTech’s public and proprietary wildfire satellites as well as other public sources, creating unmatched situational awareness for firefighting agencies. The technology operates day and night, even through smoke and cloud cover, and integrates predictive modeling to anticipate fire growth and movement.

Idaho’s rugged mountains, dense forests, and sweeping rangelands present unique challenges for current wildfire detection and suppression solutions. The partnership ensures that both remote wilderness areas and populated regions benefit from the same state-of-the-art monitoring, delivering vital intelligence to emergency responders when every second matters.

The adoption of advanced wildfire detection tools is accelerating nationwide as states seek to improve emergency response and protect their communities from increasingly severe fire seasons. Idaho’s leadership is part of this growing movement to equip firefighters across America with the best technology available.

For more information on OroraTech and its satellite-based wildfire detection and monitoring technology, visit https://ororatechusa.com

About OroraTech USA

OroraTech USA, headquartered in Denver, is the American division of OroraTech, the global leader in space-based thermal intelligence. Through its proprietary wildfire satellite constellation and Wildfire Solution platform, OroraTech delivers a dedicated wildfire management platform focused on real-time insights that deliver real-time situational awareness and prompt risk alerts. Since 2022, OroraTech has established the world’s largest satellite network dedicated to wildfire management, delivering real-time situational awareness and prompt risk alerts. The cutting-edge system detects fires of any scale, day or night, ensuring timely action.

