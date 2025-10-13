TracPlus and OroraTech Launch First-of-Its-Kind Two-Way Data Integration to Accelerate Wildfire Decision-Making

AUCKLAND, New Zealand and MUNICH, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TracPlus and OroraTech today announced a two-way data integration that brings aircraft tracking and aircraft drop intelligence together with space-based perimeter insights in real time so fire leaders can act with confidence when minutes matter. With the planet enduring worsening wildfires, including four of the five worst years for global forest fires occurring since 2020, the two wildfire technology leaders are joining forces to speed up on-the-ground decision-making. ( World Resource Institute )

Under the partnership, TracPlus’ live aircraft tracking and drop event data will be available inside OroraTech’s Wildfire Solution platform, while OroraTech’s current fire perimeter intelligence will be visualized within the TracPlus platform. This first-of-its-kind linkage gives users of either system a shared operational picture of where the fire is and where drops have actually occurred, reducing delays and guesswork. Furthermore, TracPlus’ drop data will be integrated into OroraTech’s Fire Spread prediction modelling, allowing firefighters to see the impact of their efforts on fire behavior.

“Wildfires evolve by the minute. By pairing verified drop intelligence and live aircraft movement with OroraTech’s satellite-derived perimeters, incident leaders see two essential facts at once: where the fire is and where suppression has actually occurred, so they can direct the next action with confidence.” John O’Hara, CEO, TracPlus

“With TracPlus data alongside our wildfire situational awareness platform, responders don’t just see what the fire is doing; they see why. Linking confirmed drops and air operations to real-time wildfire intelligence reveals how interventions are shaping fire behavior and supports faster, more confident decisions.” Dr. Martin Langer, CEO & CTO, OroraTech

Why it matters now

One operational picture: link live aircraft tracks and confirmed drops to up-to-the-minute perimeter intelligence for faster, aligned decisions at ICPs and in cockpits. This means a single source of wildfire information for on-ground and aerial firefighters.

link live aircraft tracks and confirmed drops to up-to-the-minute perimeter intelligence for faster, aligned decisions at ICPs and in cockpits. This means a single source of wildfire information for on-ground and aerial firefighters. Tasking with confidence: prioritize assets to the highest-impact sectors, validate effect, and reduce duplicate effort.

prioritize assets to the highest-impact sectors, validate effect, and reduce duplicate effort. Faster debriefs: replace manual reconciliations with definitive post-mission evidence to inform next-event planning and long-term analysis.

replace manual reconciliations with definitive post-mission evidence to inform next-event planning and long-term analysis. Works where you work: customers can see the combined picture inside either platform, TracPlus or OroraTech, without changing their day-to-day workflow.

Initial capabilities will roll out to joint customers across priority regions in line with local fire seasons. Both companies remain committed to customer consent, secure data stewardship, and interoperability with agency systems.

About TracPlus

TracPlus delivers mission-critical intelligence that transforms aerial firefighting operations worldwide. Our platform integrates real-time tracking, operational reporting, and advanced analytics to help agencies and operators deploy resources faster, improve safety, and achieve better outcomes. With over 1 billion position reports and 10 million flight hours of data captured over 15 years, TracPlus provides unmatched operational insight when lives and property are at stake. In 2024, over 171 million liters (45 million gallons) of drops were recorded in our software. Trusted by 700 organizations across 44 countries, we create a unified operational view across all assets, enabling real-time decision-making and post-mission analysis that measurably improves response times, resource allocation, and firefighting effectiveness.

About OroraTech

OroraTech is a global intelligence-as-a-service company leveraging thermal data for wildfire management and detection. Their Wildfire Solution platform is powered by high-resolution thermal data from its proprietary and public satellite system, which is trusted worldwide for revolutionizing wildfire detection. Since 2022, OroraTech has established the world’s largest satellite network dedicated to wildfire management, delivering real-time situational awareness and prompt risk alerts. The cutting-edge system detects fires of any scale, day or night, ensuring timely action. Founded in 2018, OroraTech is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with operations in the United States, Greece, Australia, Brazil, and Canada. A dedicated team of over 180 experts is committed to delivering innovative solutions for a sustainable future.

( OroraTech )

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7d1f2ec-76ed-4400-8e4d-6b89a371977b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75473742-8ed0-4f92-a4e8-e9fb2eb4e105

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff1adae9-24e0-4532-af54-83c611619376