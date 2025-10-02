Larimer County Adopts OroraTech’s Satellite Wildfire Detection Platform to Strengthen Emergency Response

DENVER, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with OroraTech USA, the global leader in space-based wildfire intelligence, marking a significant step in enhancing wildfire preparedness and emergency response across one of Colorado’s most fire-prone counties.

Under a 2025 pilot program, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Division has integrated OroraTech’s Wildfire Solution platform into its operational workflow. The service delivers near-instant wildfire alerts, AI-powered fire spread modeling, and critical insights tailored to Larimer’s mountainous terrain and diverse population zones. The platform supports early identification of wildfire outbreaks, faster situational assessments, and the ability to predict fire spread during the first 24 hours of an incident.

“Larimer County continues to face rising wildfire frequency and severity. OroraTech provides us with a new layer of intelligence to act faster and smarter,” said Justin Whitesell, Chief of Emergency Services for the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. “Their platform helps us to verify ignition points, model fire spread, and make better decisions with our firefighting resources. It’s quickly becoming a vital addition to our toolkit.”

Larimer County is consistently ranked among the most wildfire-prone regions in Colorado, with more than 15% of its land area burned in recent decades. Between 1984 and 2021, the county experienced at least 16 major wildfires, including the 208,000-acre Cameron Peak Fire in 2020 – the largest in Colorado history – and the 87,000-acre High Park Fire in 2012. The county's mix of rugged terrain, dense forests, and expanding population centers makes it one of the hardest-hit and highest-risk jurisdictions in the state.

“Wildfires are the most frequent natural hazard in Larimer County, and our goal is to ensure agencies have the best possible intelligence at their fingertips,” said Thomas Gruebler, CEO of OroraTech USA. “We are proud to support Chief Whitesell, Sheriff John Feyen, and the LCSO team in safeguarding lives, infrastructure, and ecosystems.”

OroraTech’s Wildfire Solution combines satellite imagery with AI-enhanced fire spread modeling, offering emergency teams the ability to detect new ignitions, track fire movement, and prioritize response in minutes, not hours. The system delivers actionable data even in rugged terrain and low-visibility conditions, ensuring situational awareness when it matters most.

As wildfire risk intensifies across the American West, Larimer County’s early adoption of satellite-based wildfire intelligence underscores the critical role that advanced space technology plays in local emergency management.

About OroraTech USA

OroraTech USA, headquartered in Denver, is the American division of OroraTech, the global leader in space-based thermal intelligence. Through its proprietary wildfire satellite constellation and Wildfire Solution platform, OroraTech delivers a dedicated wildfire management platform focused on real-time insights that deliver real-time situational awareness and prompt risk alerts. Since 2022, OroraTech has established the world’s largest satellite network dedicated to wildfire management, delivering real-time situational awareness and prompt risk alerts. The cutting-edge system detects fires of any scale, day or night, ensuring timely action.

