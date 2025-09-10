Fletcher's Bold Plan: College Online, Olympic Training on Target

CEDARVILLE, OHIO, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When given the choice to compete in the 2028 Summer Olympics or pursue an undergraduate degree, Gracen Fletcher said, “Why not both?”

The athlete from Boonville, Indiana, grew up around archery, but her recent success in the sport has been game changing. On March 8, 2025, Fletcher became the only woman to shoot a perfect 900 score over three days at the 2025 Vegas Shoot, placing first in the championship compound women’s category. The Vegas Shoot, a prominent indoor archery competition, allows both professional and novice athletes to compete against one another. Fletcher’s score has only been achieved by eight other women in the event’s seven-decade history.

With The Vegas Shoot behind her, Fletcher has turned her gaze to a bigger target: the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. In spring 2025, the International Olympic Committee announced that compound archery would be included in the games.

“That announcement changed my trajectory,” said Fletcher.

But before the Summer 2028 Olympics appeared on her radar, Fletcher applied to Cedarville University as a full-time accounting student.

“I chose Cedarville because it challenges students to focus on a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and helps them glorify God through the pursuit of academic excellence,” said Fletcher. "I believe Cedarville will help me prepare me for a career and every area of life.”

The opportunity to try out for the Olympics, however, was not one Fletcher wanted to miss.

“I’ve embraced the challenge of trying out for the U.S. team,” said Fletcher, “but the training requires a lot of time and commitment.” She was aware her Olympic training could delay her college enrollment.

Then Fletcher heard about Cedarville Online, the university’s new fully online undergraduate program. The program offers popular undergraduate degrees in a flexible format, allowing students like Fletcher to pursue a college degree alongside nonacademic pursuits.

After learning about the program, Fletcher said, “I realized I’d found the link that would allow me to keep competing and earn my degree.”

Cedarville Online was created to give nontraditional students the opportunity to experience the university's academic community. With a flexible schedule, online students can pursue opportunities that might otherwise conflict with a residential college schedule. In addition, the program is only $375 per credit hour, making it more affordable than on-campus program options. Online students still receive the same commitment to quality, integrity and community as on-campus students. Fletcher is among the first class of students in the program. In addition to accounting, Cedarville Online currently offers undergraduate online degrees in communication, finance, IT management and management, and has plans to add more academic programs in 2026.

Fletcher knows that juggling Olympic training with Cedarville academics won’t be an easy assignment, but she’s excited to learn how to balance training and academics as she embraces every opportunity.

Cedarville University, an evangelical Christian institution in southwest Ohio, offers undergraduate and graduate residential and online programs across arts, sciences and professional fields. With 6,384 students, it ranks among Ohio's largest private universities and is recognized by The Wall Street Journal as being among the nation’s top three evangelical universities. Cedarville is also known for its vibrant Christian community, challenging academics and high graduation and retention rates. Learn more at cedarville.edu.

Written by Cara Ramer

Photo Captions

1- GRACEN CHAMP VEGAS 2025 – Gracen Fletcher poses for a headshot. Fletcher, an Olympic hopeful in compound archery, is among the first students enrolled in Cedarville’s new online program.

2- GRACEN SHOOTING VEGAS 2025 – Gracen Fletcher shoots during the championship compound women’s category at the Vegas Shoot in Las Vegas on March 8, 2025. Fletcher became the only woman to record a perfect score of 900 across three days at the competition, a milestone achieved by only eight other women in the event’s history.

Photos provided by Gracen Fletcher

