BTCC Supports Successful Red Eagle Foundation Golf Day with Everton Manager David Moyes

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world’s longest-running cryptocurrency exchange, supported the Red Eagle Foundation’s Legends Golf Day held on September 3 at Carden Park Golf Club in Cheshire. The charity event, headlined by Everton manager David Moyes, brought together golfers, supporters, and distinguished guests for a successful day of sport and fundraising in support of disadvantaged children across the UK.

The golf day combined competitive play with a strong sense of community. On-course challenges, raffles, and charity auctions kept participants engaged, while a Q&A session with David Moyes hosted by broadcaster Scott Minto added a special highlight to the program. These activities encouraged broad participation and reinforced the Foundation’s mission to create opportunities for children in need.

This event builds on BTCC’s ongoing collaboration with the Red Eagle Foundation. Since 2024, BTCC has supported several Legends Golf Day events featuring well-known figures such as Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Glenn Hoddle, Lucy Robson, and Teddy Sheringham. Earlier this year in London, the Foundation, in partnership with BTCC, introduced Bitcoin donations for the first time — expanding its fundraising channels and demonstrating how cryptocurrency can be used to drive social good.

“We’re proud to support the Legends Golf Day, where sport serves as a powerful platform for giving back. At BTCC, we believe crypto has the potential to drive meaningful, lasting change in communities that need it most,” Aaryn Ling, Head of Branding, BTCC.

In addition to its work with the Red Eagle Foundation, BTCC has also partnered with NBA All-Star and 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. as its global brand ambassador, further underlining the exchange’s commitment to bridging cryptocurrency with the world of sports and community initiatives.

The Legends Golf Day with David Moyes highlighted how sport, community, and innovative finance can work hand in hand to support meaningful causes, reinforcing BTCC’s long-term vision of connecting cryptocurrency with real-world impact.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange with the vision to make crypto trading reliable and accessible to everyone. With a strong presence in over 100 countries and regions and a user base of over 9.1 million, BTCC continues to deliver innovation, security, and an unmatched user experience in the cryptocurrency world.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com