Amplify ETFs Surpasses $14 Billion in AUM

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs, a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, surpassed $14 billion in assets under management (AUM).1 Having entered the year at $10 billion, the ETF sponsor led by CEO Christian Magoon grew more than double the industry average year-to-date (YTD).2 The firm has continued to see strong momentum across its income, thematic, and core strategies.

“Reaching $14 billion in AUM is a testament to our team’s innovation and we are thankful for the trust placed in us by the global investment community,” said Magoon. “We remain focused on delivering compelling ETFs that are additive to the portfolios of serious investors. With an equal balance of income and growth ETF assets under management, we believe Amplify has a solid foundation to continue our growth.”

The Amplify YieldSmart™ ETFs covered call income suite has led organizational growth. The YieldSmart ETF suite covers U.S. & international equities, U.S. Treasuries, silver mining companies, and exposure to the price of Bitcoin — with more products anticipated to be added in the near term. This covered call suite is designed to balance attractive monthly income with long-term capital appreciation, all in pursuit of compelling total return potential for today’s income investors.

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO), a five-star Morningstar rated fund (overall rating for risk adjusted returns among 74 funds in the Derivative Income category as of 6/30/25), the provider’s flagship fund and a member of the YieldSmart ETF lineup, has surpassed $5 billion in AUM as of 8/31/25. The Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (IDVO) has continued to gain traction with $379 million in AUM. In addition, the Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (QDVO), now one year old, has been one of the firm’s fastest-growing and best-performing ETFs in their lineup at $200 million in assets.

The firm’s thematic growth products also contributed meaningfully to overall growth. The Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) has been an impressive performer, returning 82.54% YTD NAV (as of 8/31/2025), supported by strong investor interest in alternative stores of value and industrial metals exposure. (Click here for Standardized Performance.) SILJ has now surpassed $2 billion in total AUM (as of 9/02/25). The newly launched Amplify SILJ Covered Call ETF (SLJY) builds on this theme, offering investors a new way to seek to generate income from silver exposure while maintaining upside participation.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK), the first actively managed blockchain-focused ETF in the U.S., has risen to $1.1 billion in AUM (as of 8/31/2025).3 The recent increasingly favorable backdrop for digital assets has served as a tailwind for the strategy. As of August 31, 2025 BLOK has returned 38.00% YTD NAV and 283.64% NAV since inception on January 16, 2018. ( Click here for Standardized Performance .)

“We’re fortunate to have one of the industry’s most dedicated and driven teams,” said William Belden, President of Amplify ETFs. “Their commitment and focused leadership fuel our growth and success.”

The milestone underscores Amplify ETFs’ commitment to be a leader in the increasingly competitive ETF industry. Backed by its growing and experienced team, the firm remains committed to delivering thoughtful, differentiated investment solutions.

About Amplify ETFs

1 Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $14.1 billion in assets under management (as of 8/31/2025). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com .

2 etf.com. Monthly ETF Flows, 9/2/2025

3 Claims based on a review of industry data. No information to the contrary has come to our attention. For more information or inquiries about these claims, please contact info@amplifyetfs.com.

