Frost & Sullivan Names Gigamon 2025 Company of the Year for Global Network Observability in Cybersecurity

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gigamon, a leader in deep observability, announced that Frost & Sullivan has recognized Gigamon with the 2025 Company of the Year recognition for global network observability in cybersecurity. Gigamon currently has a 52 percent share of the growing deep observability market, forecasted to be $2.7 billion in 2029, according to Frost & Sullivan. The recognition reflects market-leading performance by Gigamon based on multiple criteria, including addressing unmet needs, customer purchase experience, customer service experience, price/performance value, and customer ownership experience.

Today’s complex hybrid cloud infrastructure is challenging Security and IT teams with limited network visibility as traffic moves between physical, virtual, public cloud, and container environments. Traditional observability tools are limited in their ability to identify threats in lateral and encrypted traffic, creating blind spots across the infrastructure. The Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline empowers organizations with real-time visibility by delivering network-derived telemetry—packets, flows, and application metadata—directly to cloud, security, and observability tools. This powerful combination helps organizations gain the deep observability required to eliminate security blind spots, optimize network traffic, and reduce tool cost and complexity.

Driving Deep Observability in the AI Era

The top strategic imperative impacting growth in global network observability for cybersecurity is the development of AI-driven intrusion detection systems, according to the report. Gigamon is pioneering AI-driven network observability, delivering visibility into AI traffic, strengthening governance, and enhancing operational efficiency across modern hybrid environments. With its new Gigamon Insights agentic AI application, purpose-built for network telemetry, the company delivers instant guidance that strengthens governance and accelerates response for Security and IT teams.

“Gigamon is pioneering AI-driven network observability,” said Georgia Edell, Senior Consultant at Frost & Sullivan. “By infusing AI into its Deep Observability Pipeline, Gigamon is once again setting the pace for innovation and reinforcing its leadership, helping enterprises meet the evolving demands of today’s digital landscape. Gigamon earned this recognition through visionary innovation, market-leading performance, and unmatched customer focus.”

According to the report, large enterprises choose Gigamon for its scalable metadata generation, seamless integration with SIEM and observability platforms, and high-performance telemetry across complex environments. This telemetry-first architecture continues to earn trust among Security and IT leaders focused on operational resilience without added complexity.

View the full report here.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year recognition to the organization that demonstrates excellence in growth strategy and implementation in its field. The recognition acknowledges a high degree of innovation in products and technologies and leadership in customer value and market penetration.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Gigamon

Gigamon® offers a deep observability pipeline that efficiently delivers network-derived telemetry to cloud, security, and observability tools. This helps eliminate security blind spots and reduce tool costs, enabling you to better secure and manage your hybrid cloud infrastructure. Gigamon serves more than 4,000 customers worldwide, including over 80 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises, 9 of the 10 largest mobile network providers, and hundreds of governments and educational organizations. To learn more, please visit gigamon.com.

