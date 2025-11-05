Gigamon Extends Deep Observability Pipeline to Address Emerging Cryptographic Threats in Quantum Computing

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gigamon, a leader in deep observability, today announced the availability of GigaVUE 6.12, introducing new support for post-quantum cryptography (PQC), further expanding the capabilities of the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline. This release equips organizations with an immediate defensive strategy against emerging cryptographic threats hidden in encrypted traffic, including both classic and post-quantum ciphers, while accelerating the transition to quantum-safe encryption standards.

As quantum computing advances, current public key encryption methods will soon be at risk. Leading analysts forecast traditional cryptography will be unsafe as early as 2030. According to the Gigamon Hybrid Cloud Security Survey of more than 1,000 Security and IT leaders, 73 percent are currently planning to implement PQC in their networks, as they prepare their hybrid cloud infrastructure and defense strategies for quantum computing.

“Quantum readiness isn’t a future concern. It’s a critical imperative for all security teams today,” said Chaim Mazal, chief AI and Security officer at Gigamon. “With the advances we've made, I'm optimistic about the safeguards we're building to future-proof hybrid cloud infrastructure and its data. The Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline delivers the encryption visibility and network intelligence organizations require today, while building a resilient foundation for tomorrow’s quantum-safe future.”

Deep Observability Pipeline: Building the TLS 1.3 Foundation for PQC Readiness

As organizations prepare for the transition from public key algorithms to PQC, Security and IT teams first require an understanding of where cryptography is used, how data flows between systems, and which assets remain exposed. That level of insight is only possible through deep observability, the correlation of network-derived telemetry—packets, flows, and metadata—with log data from security, cloud, and observability tools.

The Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline delivers this level of intelligence by exposing weak cipher suites and non-compliant encryption methods that often remain hidden in encrypted flows. With Gigamon, organizations can build a cryptographic inventory, validate PQC implementations, and promote the secure and efficient operation of encryption, whether classical or quantum safe.

Today’s organizations are rapidly transitioning to TLS 1.3, one of the most widely adopted security protocols that uses encryption and currently the only protocol to support PQC. TLS 1.3 is natively supported by Gigamon, and depending on requirements, customers can choose to either decrypt traffic or select specific traffic for its Gigamon Precryption® technology. Precryption technology allows security teams to get plaintext visibility across encrypted traffic in virtual, cloud, and container environments without having to perform “break and inspect.”

Countering ‘Harvest Now, Decrypt Later’ Threats

Amid the industry’s transition to PQC, threat actors are adopting a “harvest now, decrypt later” strategy to exfiltrate unreadable data now with a plan to decrypt it once the technology is available.

According to Gartner1, "The “harvest now, decrypt later” threat has made the transition to quantum-safe cryptography a global imperative. Because today’s public-key cryptography is fundamentally at risk, governments and regulatory bodies are pushing organizations to act now. This is not a strategic choice but a mandated requirement to ensure long-term data security."

Gigamon Application Metadata Intelligence (AMI), which is network-derived telemetry enriched with application-level context, delivers visibility into encrypted traffic and now also supports PQC, enabling organizations to easily identify, report, and eliminate insecure cryptographic practices. This ability to immediately identify threats and take action to prevent data exfiltration today paves the way for a secure, quantum-resistant hybrid cloud infrastructure.

The new Gigamon PQC capabilities enable Security and IT teams to:

Gain Encrypted Traffic Visibility . Gigamon delivers visibility into encrypted communications by giving organizations the flexibility to either decrypt traffic or use Precryption ® technology. This capability enables teams to access plaintext visibility before encryption occurs, adapting seamlessly to diverse infrastructure and security requirements. Additionally, by extracting rich metadata from network packets, including the TLS protocol version, cipher suite, server name indication (SNI), and client and server IPs, Gigamon provides deep observability into encrypted traffic without requiring decryption.

. Gigamon delivers visibility into encrypted communications by giving organizations the flexibility to either decrypt traffic or use Precryption technology. This capability enables teams to access plaintext visibility before encryption occurs, adapting seamlessly to diverse infrastructure and security requirements. Additionally, by extracting rich metadata from network packets, including the TLS protocol version, cipher suite, server name indication (SNI), and client and server IPs, Gigamon provides deep observability into encrypted traffic without requiring decryption. Integrate with Existing Security Tools. Gigamon exports flow records and metadata to SIEM, vulnerability management, and compliance tools, including Splunk, QRadar, Elastic. The tools then generate dashboards and alerts for connections using insecure cryptographic protocols, supporting compliance with internal and external security standards.

Gigamon exports flow records and metadata to SIEM, vulnerability management, and compliance tools, including Splunk, QRadar, Elastic. The tools then generate dashboards and alerts for connections using insecure cryptographic protocols, supporting compliance with internal and external security standards. Accelerate PQC Transition. Organizations can proactively discover and phase out insecure TLS/SSL versions, reducing exposure to exploits and compliance violations and identify gaps in cryptographic posture, as organizations prepare for post-quantum standards.



