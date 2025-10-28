Gigamon Wins 2025 Top InfoSec Innovator Award for Cutting-Edge AI Security Solution of the Year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gigamon , a leader in deep observability, today announced it has been named Cutting Edge AI Security Solution of the Year by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) for its innovative AI Traffic Intelligence, an integral capability of Gigamon Application Metadata Intelligence (AMI) within the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline. AI Traffic Intelligence provides real-time visibility into Gen AI and LLM traffic, helping organizations uncover shadow AI and strengthen cyber defenses. Gigamon was recognized in the 13th Cyber Defense Magazine’s Annual InfoSec Awards during CyberDefenseCon 2025.

GenAI Presents a Critical Visibility Challenge, Gigamon Delivers the Solution

As GenAI workloads accelerate, organizations are contending with surging data volumes, expanding attack surfaces, and growing blind spots that limit threat detection and policy enforcement. According to the Gigamon 2025 Hybrid Cloud Security Survey of more than 1,000 Security and IT leaders, one in three report that network traffic has more than doubled from AI workloads, while more than half say their existing tools cannot keep pace with modern threats. With AI Traffic Intelligence, organizations gain real-time visibility into GenAI and LLM activity from more than 30 leading engines, including ChatGPT, Gemini, and DeepSeek. This visibility helps identify shadow AI, unsanctioned or unmanaged AI usage, and supports stronger, policy-driven governance to safeguard data and control AI spend.

“As AI adoption accelerates across every industry, visibility into AI and LLM traffic is now essential,” said Sarah Banks, vice president of product management at Gigamon. “AI Traffic Intelligence, an integral capability of our Application Metadata Intelligence, gives organizations the insight needed to detect threats, ensure compliance, and safeguard data across hybrid cloud environments. This recognition reinforces the pivotal role of deep observability in addressing the new visibility challenges created by the rapid rise of AI.”

“Gigamon embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Deep Observability Pipeline Delivers Complete Visibility

AI Traffic Intelligence is a core capability within Gigamon Application Metadata Intelligence (AMI) and part of the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline. The Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline delivers network-derived telemetry—packets, flows, and metadata—and correlates this data with logs from security, cloud, and observability tools. This deep observability empowers organizations to see and secure data in motion, detect threats in lateral and encrypted traffic, enforce compliance, and reduce the cost and complexity of protecting hybrid cloud infrastructure.

AI Traffic Intelligence enables organizations to:

Gain real-time insights into GenAI and LLM activity across public, private, virtual, and container environments

Detect and manage shadow AI usage to reduce risk and improve oversight

Track AI usage patterns to strengthen governance and control AI-related spend

Empower Security and IT teams with trusted, network-derived telemetry for faster, informed decision-making

