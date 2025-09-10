Medicinal Mushrooms Market Size Worth USD 29.90 Billion by 2034 | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medicinal mushrooms market size stood at USD 9.33 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow from USD 10.48 billion in 2025 to around USD 29.90 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 12.35% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is experiencing global growth due to increasing health awareness among consumers of all age groups. The natural resources are highly preferred due to their multiple health benefits without the worries of consuming any harmful drugs with side effects.

Medicinal Mushrooms Market Overview

A health-conscious attitude is observed among consumers globally due to the prevalence of multiple health disorders lately. Hence, consumers ensure to consume real, pure, and organic food products rather than food items filled with chemicals and harmful stabilizers to enhance their shelf life. Hence, the growth of the medicinal mushrooms market has been observed in recent times due to its natural healing properties.

Medicinal mushrooms are fungi full of properties beneficial for health. Such mushrooms are available in multiple forms, including powder, capsules, tablets, extracts, whole mushrooms, and dried forms. Such mushrooms are also beneficial for various pharmacological activities, including nephroprotective, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, antiviral, anti-allergic, and antidiabetic properties, among others. Such mushrooms are also in demand by various other domains, including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, functional food and beverages, and personal care, for the production of different categories of products.

Key Highlights of Medicinal Mushrooms Market

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the medicinal mushrooms market in 2024, whereas North America is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By type, the Reishi segment dominated the medicinal mushrooms market in 2024, whereas the cordyceps segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe.

By form, the powder segment led the market, whereas the tablets/capsules segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By function, the immune support segment led the medicinal mushrooms in the 2024 market, whereas the cognitive health segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe.

By application, the dietary supplements segment led the medicinal mushrooms market in 2024, whereas the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to lead the market in the foreseeable period.



Key Trends of the Medicinal Mushrooms Market

Medicinal mushrooms are ideal alternatives for plant-based health supplements, which is further fueling the growth of the medicinal mushrooms market. They are highly consumed by vegetarians and vegans in the form of powder, tablets, and capsules.

Growing demand for medicinal mushrooms due to their health-beneficial properties further leads to higher cultivation and growth of the market as well.

Medicinal mushrooms are also used for the treatment of serious health issues such as oncological problems, cardiovascular issues, and neurological problems as well. Innovative pharmaceuticals are aiding the growth of the medicinal mushrooms market by promoting their usage for multiple health purposes.

Growth in the research and development for the complete utilization of the beneficial properties of medicinal mushrooms is also helping the growth of the market.

Impact of AI on the Medicinal Mushrooms Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is significantly impacting the medicinal mushrooms market by accelerating research, improving cultivation efficiency, and aligning product innovation with consumer needs. In research and development, AI-powered algorithms analyze large datasets from clinical studies, traditional medicine, and biochemical research to identify bioactive compounds in mushrooms such as reishi, lion’s mane, and cordyceps, uncovering new therapeutic applications for immunity, cognitive health, and anti-inflammatory benefits. Machine learning also helps predict optimal cultivation conditions, such as humidity, temperature, and nutrient supply, maximizing yield and consistency while reducing costs. In quality control, AI-enabled sensors and computer vision systems detect impurities, contamination, or deviations in mushroom extracts, ensuring safety and regulatory compliance.

Recent Developments in the Medicinal Mushrooms Market

In April 2025, Finnish functional mushroom nutraceutical developer KÄÄPÄ Biotech bagged an investment of €900,000 from global fund manager, PeakBridge, for investing in the cultivation and research and development for better yields of medicinal mushrooms and improved extracts. ( Source - https://nutraceuticalbusinessreview.com)

- https://nutraceuticalbusinessreview.com) In May 2025, the adaptogenic wellness brand, ‘The Herbtender’, launched its range of herbal teas infused with medicinal mushrooms. The range comprises five herbal teas designed to support overall health and immunity. (Source- https://www.foodbev.com)

Market Dynamics

What are the Growth Drivers of the Medicinal Mushrooms Market?

Health Conscious Attitude - Health consciousness is one of the major growth factors driving the medicinal mushrooms market. Its natural healing properties help to balance multiple health issues, further fueling the growth of the market. They are highly sought for the manufacturing of functional food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic products, and various other products.

- Health consciousness is one of the major growth factors driving the medicinal mushrooms market. Its natural healing properties help to balance multiple health issues, further fueling the growth of the market. They are highly sought for the manufacturing of functional food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic products, and various other products. High Demand for Plant-Based Products - High demand for plant-based products due to the growing population of vegetarians and vegans is another major factor for the growth of the market. Supplements made from medicinal mushrooms are ideal replacements for animal-based supplements.

- High demand for plant-based products due to the growing population of vegetarians and vegans is another major factor for the growth of the market. Supplements made from medicinal mushrooms are ideal replacements for animal-based supplements. Overall Health Benefits- Medicinal mushrooms are also essential for improving immunity, supporting mental strength, relieving stress, and are also healthy for cardiovascular and neurological issues.



Challenge

Inconsistent Product Quality is hampering the Market’s Growth

There are no set standard rules for cultivation, harvest, and extraction of medicinal mushrooms. Hence, no quality control is observed, leading to inconsistency in their quality. Hence, it also leads to a lack of consumer trust, hampering the growth of the medicinal mushrooms market. The issue further hampers the supply chain due to the time-consuming process of quality tracking, which affects the market's growth.

Opportunity

Innovations in the Nutraceutical Industry are helping the Market Grow

Consumers today are preferring the plant-based version of each product. The demand is further fueling the growth of the medicinal mushrooms market. Research and development have highlighted the importance of medicinal mushrooms in recent times. Hence, nutraceutical companies are heavily using natural ingredients for product innovation and development. They offer multiple health benefits and are also efficient in protecting consumers from various cardiovascular issues.

Medicinal Mushrooms Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific led the Medicinal Mushrooms Market in 2024

Medicinal mushrooms were highly utilized in the Asia Pacific region for multiple purposes. A variety of mushrooms were used to treat various health issues. Hence, the medicinal mushrooms market has a huge impact and a good hold in the region. The harvesting and cultivation of medicinal mushrooms is more prevalent in the Asia Pacific due to the apt climate for the natural ingredient. The growing research and development in medicinal mushrooms, leading to their usage in multiple domains, is another major factor for the growth of the medicinal mushrooms market in the region. China has a major contribution to the growth of the market, as the country uses medicinal mushrooms for various purposes on a large scale.

North America is observed to be the fastest-growing region in the Forecast Period

The growing health-conscious attitude of consumers in the region is one of the major growth factors of the medicinal mushrooms market. The natural ingredient is also helpful for the manufacturing of different types of products, such as cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and functional food and beverages. They are also beneficial for immune health, gut health, and cognitive function. The growing demand for organic and natural products in the region is another key factor driving the market's growth.

Medicinal Mushrooms Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 12.35% Market Size in 2024 USD 9.33 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 10.48 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 29.90 Billion Dominated Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Medicinal Mushrooms Market Segmental Analysis

Type Analysis

The Reishi (Ganoderma lucidum) segment led the medicinal mushrooms market in 2024 due to multiple health-beneficial properties. The kind of mushroom was traditionally used for the manufacturing of Chinese medicines and also to ward off multiple major health issues, such as cardiovascular issues and neurological problems. Reishi was also utilized for enhancing immunity, developing cognitive ability, and various other health benefits. The natural ingredient also consists of antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, and adaptogenic effects, further boosting the growth of the market.

The cordyceps segment is expected to grow in the forecast period, as it is useful for multiple applications, such as enhancing oxygen utilization and ATP production. It helps to enhance energy levels, which is useful for athletes. It is a natural replacement for stimulants and hence is fueling the growth of the medicinal mushrooms market. Further research and development are another major factor helping the market in the foreseen period to identify its other hidden uses and benefits.

Form Analysis

The powder segment dominated the medicinal mushrooms market in 2024, primarily due to its ease of use, which contributed to market growth. The form also allows consumers to incorporate them easily in multiple ways, such as in tea, coffee, or any other beverages, allowing the growth of the market. Dehydrating it to remove the moisture content also helps to lower the chances of adulteration, further boosting the growth of the market. The ease of use also allows the manufacturing industries to incorporate them in functional food and beverages, protein powders, and various other food products. They are also easy to carry and transport, further boosting the market’s growth.

The capsules/tablets segment is expected to grow in the forecast period due to its accuracy in dosage and convenience of use as well. Consumption of tablets is convenient compared to powders that might not be pleasant to the taste palate. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period. Growth of online platforms and high acceptance of tablet form are also some of the major growth factors of medicinal mushrooms in the market.

Function Analysis

The immune support system segment led the medicinal mushrooms market in 2024 due to their multiple health-beneficial properties supportive of immunity. A variety of mushrooms consists of bioactive compounds, with the presence of immunomodulatory components helping the market grow. Medicinal mushrooms are also helpful to relieve stress and anxiety, along with healing various health issues, and boosting the immune system. Hence, the segment helped the growth of the market in 2024. The adaptogenic properties of medicinal mushrooms also help the market grow.

The cognitive health segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to rising cognitive health issues, boosting the demand for its natural treatment as well. The nootropic effects of medicinal mushrooms help to enhance brain functions and improve cognitive health, further helping the growth of the market. Research and development to explore the other benefits of medicinal mushrooms to improve mental clarity and memory, and properties to aid the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, is also helping the growth of the market.

Application Analysis

The dietary supplements segment led the medicinal mushrooms market in 2024 due to its multiple health benefits and high demand for natural products in the market. The natural ingredient has multiple health benefits, making it an ideal product for the manufacturing of dietary supplements. Such supplements help improve immunity, offering cognitive and neurological benefits, which further boost the market's growth. Use of medicinal mushrooms in various forms, such as tablets, powders, or capsules, helps to boost the demand for the segment, further fueling the medicinal mushrooms market growth.

The pharmaceuticals segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to its high usage in the development of various pharmaceutical medicines helpful for the growth of the market. The research and development industry is finding multiple uses of medicinal mushrooms for the treatment of cardiovascular issues, neurological problems, cancer, and neurodegenerative diseases. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period.

Additional Topics Worth Exploring:

Top 10 Companies in the Medicinal Mushrooms Market:





Banken Champignons B.V.: Offers a wide range of organically cultivated medicinal mushrooms with a focus on fresh and processed products for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications .

Offers a wide range of organically cultivated medicinal mushrooms with a focus on fresh and processed products for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications Aloha Medicinals: Specializes in the production of certified organic medicinal mushroom supplements, supplying both consumers and ingredient manufacturers worldwide.

Specializes in the production of certified organic medicinal mushroom supplements, supplying both consumers and ingredient manufacturers worldwide. Bio Botanica Inc.: Produces botanical extracts, including medicinal mushroom formulations, for use in dietary supplements, personal care, and pharmaceutical products.

Produces botanical extracts, including medicinal mushroom formulations, for use in dietary supplements, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. Asia Pacific Farm Enterprises Inc.: Delivers high-quality functional mushroom products, focusing on cultivation and export of premium-grade varieties like lion’s mane and reishi.

Delivers high-quality functional mushroom products, focusing on cultivation and export of premium-grade varieties like lion’s mane and reishi. Far West Fungi: Offers a diverse selection of fresh and dried medicinal mushrooms, mushroom-based health supplements, and mushroom growing kits.

Offers a diverse selection of fresh and dried medicinal mushrooms, mushroom-based health supplements, and mushroom growing kits. Concord Farms: Provides premium medicinal mushrooms, particularly cordyceps and maitake, cultivated under strict quality standards for therapeutic use.

Provides premium medicinal mushrooms, particularly cordyceps and maitake, cultivated under strict quality standards for therapeutic use. Four Sigmatic Foods Inc.: Develops mushroom-based superfood beverages and supplements, integrating functional fungi like chaga, lion’s mane, and reishi into daily wellness routines.

Develops mushroom-based superfood beverages and supplements, integrating functional fungi like chaga, lion’s mane, and reishi into daily wellness routines. DXN Holdings Bhd: One of the largest global producers of Ganoderma-based products, offering a wide range of dietary supplements, beverages, and personal care items.

One of the largest global producers of Ganoderma-based products, offering a wide range of dietary supplements, beverages, and personal care items. Natures Way Brands LLC : Markets standardized medicinal mushroom supplements under its trusted natural health product line, emphasizing clinical efficacy and quality sourcing.

: Markets standardized medicinal mushroom supplements under its trusted natural health product line, emphasizing clinical efficacy and quality sourcing. Fungi Perfecti LLC: Founded by mycologist Paul Stamets, the company offers high-potency mushroom supplements and cultivation tools, with a focus on mycoremediation and immune health.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Reishi (Ganoderma lucidum)

Cordyceps

Shiitake

Lion’s Mane

Chaga

Turkey Tail

Maitake

Others (e.g., Agaricus Blazei)

By Form

Powder

Capsules/Tablets

Extracts

Whole/Fresh

Dried



By Function

Immune Support

Cognitive Health

Energy & Stamina

Anti-Aging

Heart Health

Anti-Cancer

Stress Relief



By Application

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Functional Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Animal Feed



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

