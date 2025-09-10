Johns Hopkins Health Plans Opens 2026 Grant Application Period

HANOVER, Md., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johns Hopkins Health Plans has launched the grant application period for its 2026 Corporate Giving Program. Local nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply for funding to support programs that address social determinants of health and well-being in the Baltimore-Washington region.

Following a successful 2025 grant cycle that awarded $100,000 to community organizations, Johns Hopkins Health Plans continues its commitment to empowering communities on their journey to good health by focusing on the underlying factors that impact health outcomes.

“We recognize that community health extends far beyond medical care,” said Ryan O’Donnell, Chief Operating Officer at Johns Hopkins Health Plans. “By addressing basic needs that are fundamental to health, we can work alongside our community partners to create lasting positive change where our members live, work and thrive.”

Addressing Critical Community Needs

Johns Hopkins Health Plans’ grant program specifically targets three key areas that significantly impact community health and well-being:

Food Insecurity : Programs that improve access to fresh food and provide education about healthy food choices for families.

: Programs that improve access to fresh food and provide education about healthy food choices for families. Healthy Aging in Place : Supportive programs that prioritize and empower senior health, helping older adults maintain independence and well-being.

: Supportive programs that prioritize and empower senior health, helping older adults maintain independence and well-being. Youth Mental Health: Initiatives that educate, empower and support families and communities to better understand and care for the mental health of young people.



One of the grants awarded last year to Foundation Links, a program that serves emotionally disabled at-risk students and their families, exemplifies the broad community impact of the grant program. From ensuring reliable transportation, to providing emotional support, to connecting families with food assistance and housing, the $20,000 grant to Foundation Links helped create complete student support that addressed health, education and social needs together.

Through the grant, Foundation Links helped support 172 K-12 students in two schools, including 88% of eligible high school graduates, and made possible 1,498 contacts with families, 16 home visits and a total of 430 transportation services provided at one school alone.

“We are grateful for the role Johns Hopkins [Health Plans] played in helping students across the finish line this school year,” said Gina R. James, Chief Executive Officer of The Foundation Schools, “and look forward to continuing our wrap-around services during the 2025-2026 school year.”

Other FY2025 grantees include:

Aaron’s Place — Focus: Food Insecurity

Brown Girl Wellness — Focus: Food Insecurity

Habitat for Humanity — Focus: Healthy Aging in Place

Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services — Focus: Food Insecurity, Healthy Aging in Place

Grant Program Details

Eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations in the Baltimore-Washington region may apply for grants up to $20,000. Johns Hopkins Health Plans seeks to fund meaningful programs with proven outcomes that can be effectively tracked and monitored.

The application deadline is Sept. 30, 2025. All applications will be reviewed within 30 to 45 days following the deadline, and organizations will be notified of funding decisions.

Applications and detailed program guidelines are available at hopkinshealthplans.org/giving. For questions about the grant program, organizations may contact the Johns Hopkins Health Plans Community Relations team at CommunityRelations@jhhp.org.

About Johns Hopkins Health Plans

As a part of Johns Hopkins Medicine, Johns Hopkins Health Plans administers a range of physician-sponsored health plans managing more than $3 billion in annual premiums and serving more than 400,000 members. Johns Hopkins Health Plans’ robust network of providers includes Johns Hopkins Medicine physicians and providers, regional clinics and many other top-tier providers. Johns Hopkins Health Plans administers the US Family Health Plan for active-duty family members, military retirees and their families, Employer Health Programs, Priority Partners (Maryland’s largest Medicaid plan with co-owner Maryland Community Health System) and Advantage MD Medicare Advantage plans. It advocates for its members and fosters collaboration with providers to help achieve optimal health. Through its Johns Hopkins HealthCare Solutions business, Johns Hopkins Health Plans also offers the world’s leading population health analytics software, the Johns Hopkins ACG® System, used by commercial and government health entities and employers worldwide. Learn more at hopkinshealthplans.org.