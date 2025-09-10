JobsOhio Announces Biomanufacturing Workforce Initiative

Columbus, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JobsOhio, in partnership with the Ohio Life Sciences Association (OLS) and One Columbus, today announced a biomanufacturing workforce initiative designed to train Ohioans for operator and technician roles in pharmaceutical manufacturing and related careers in biotechnology.

“Ohio is seizing the moment to lead in biomanufacturing,” said Ohio Lt. Governor Jim Tressel. “We're building the highly skilled workforce this industry demands, so when companies look for a new place to grow, they will see Ohio as the place where opportunity and talent come together.”

Industry investments in U.S. biomanufacturing are at an all-time high—hundreds of billions of dollars since January—and JobsOhio healthcare and industry experts predict this spike will continue.

To bolster the state’s existing pipeline of highly skilled, industrious workers—and to move at the fast pace necessary to meet this increase in demand—JobsOhio plans to work with industry companies to invest up to $30 million over five years to build a new state-of-the-art training center in central Ohio. The facility will include labs, simulated clean rooms, and a classroom, and will offer expanded programming designed to prepare students for a career in pharmaceutical biomanufacturing.

“Life sciences is a booming sector in Ohio, and this program helps ensure we have the workforce in place to meet a growing demand for STEM and technical jobs,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “The biomanufacturing industry has spoken, and Team Ohio is responding with a strategic effort to remain nimble, flexible and catalytic in the face of a historic opportunity to create jobs in our state.”

OLS will oversee operations and collaborate with Ohio higher education institutions to deliver curricula. The ultimate goal is to create a “hub and spoke” program via a network of community colleges and technical schools throughout Ohio to meet employment needs in all parts of the state.

“This bold investment serves as another example of how Ohio is transforming itself into a premier hub for the life sciences industry,” said OLS President and CEO Eddie Pauline. “Biotech companies, research institutions, healthcare organizations, investors and patients are looking to our state as we drive innovation in the creation, validation, manufacturing and delivery of life-saving treatments. They already see the advantages Ohio provides, and this training facility ensures our highly skilled workforce will be able to meet growing demand.”

The biomanufacturing workforce initiative joins JobsOhio's comprehensive talent portfolio, designed to attract, develop and retain Ohio's workforce:

JobsOhio Relocation Incentive - Helps employers in 10 target sectors compete for out-of-state STEM and technical talent

The OLS Career Portal also matches job candidates with careers in the life sciences.

About Ohio Life Sciences

Ohio Life Sciences (OLS), the state association advancing and advocating for the common interests of the state’s life sciences community, convenes dynamic companies, people, and institutions to elevate the ecosystem in Ohio while supporting those that drive health, economic and social well-being in communities across the globe. OLS is organized as two nonprofit operations to best serve the life sciences ecosystem across the state, a 501c6 (Ohio Life Sciences Association) to serve as the member-based organization focused on economic and workforce development and advocacy; and a 501c3 (Ohio Life Sciences Foundation) focused on delivering research and funding that will accelerate and promote a robust life sciences industry in Ohio. Learn more at OhioLifeSciences.org and follow us on LinkedIn.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO, JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.