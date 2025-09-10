AAFA Bill to Require Allergen Labeling in Restaurants Passes in California

Washington, DC, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) issued the following statement on news that the California Assembly and Senate passed SB 68 – the Allergen Disclosure for Dining Experiences (ADDE) Act. The bill would require California restaurants with 20 or more locations to disclose the “Top 9” allergens on their menus. The bill now heads to Governor Newsom for signature.

The statement may be attributed to Kenneth Mendez, President and CEO of AAFA:

“With food allergies affecting more people each year, the ADDE Act’s simple menu disclosure requirement can prevent dangerous reactions and save lives. Millions of Californians have food allergies. The ADDE Act will require simple, written disclosure of the top 9 food allergens for all restaurants with 20 or more restaurant locations. Similar legislation is in place in the European Union and has been since 2014. Allergen disclosure works – it helps provide a better dining experience for people with food allergies and reduces the incidence of food allergy reactions. Not only does this law provide a level of protection for diners, it also helps restaurants attract loyal customers. The legislation is a win-win for California families and restaurants. We expect that this bill is a first step for food allergen labeling in restaurants, as it currently will only impact chain restaurants with 20 or more locations. We urge Governor Newsom to sign this monumental bill that will help change the culture in California to be inclusive for those with food allergies.”

About the Bill

AAFA co-sponsored the legislation alongside Robyn and Addie Lao. The bill faced early opposition but quickly gained support from hundreds of individuals, medical organizations, patient advocates, and restaurants. Dozens of children and teens joined the advocacy by visiting Sacramento in person to share their testimony of support for ADDE Act.

If signed into law, it will be the first of its kind in the nation and will help set precedence for other states to follow. The move will make dining out more accessible for the 20 million people in the United States with food allergies.

About AAFA

