Kiss the Ground Significantly Expands Presence at NY Climate Week with Farmers, Film, Food, and Partnerships

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiss the Ground, a leading nonprofit elevating the Regenerative Movement, is proud to announce an expanded presence at New York Climate Week 2025, one of the largest global convenings at the intersection of policy, business, and civil society. As food and agriculture rapidly gain recognition as central to health and climate solutions, the organization is stepping forward with farmers, partners, and thought leaders to demonstrate regenerative agriculture’s role in transforming human and planetary well-being.

Kiss the Ground will participate in multiple official Climate Week events while also engaging audiences through film, food, and community activations designed to inspire and activate.

Official Climate Week Events

“ Our Most Natural Lever – Are We Ready for a Regenerative World? ” (September 23, 4:40 PM EST at The Hub Live) Kiss the Ground's CEO Evan Harrison will join a panel of leaders to explore agriculture, climate commitments, and cross-sector collaboration.

Industry Research Reveal with Regen House and HowGood (September 24), Kiss the Ground's COO Karen Rodriguez, in partnership with HowGood, will unveil Ethan Soloviev's regenerative industry map showcasing how the term 'regenerative agriculture' is expanding through the industry.

"Regenerative Food Systems: Scaling Impact from Soil to Shelf" (September 26, 1:30 PM EST) Co-presented with Arva and Food Tank, this thought leadership session will include Harrison and Kiss the Ground's head of farmer relations, Patrick Brown.

Beyond the Stage: Coffee, Film, and Community

In addition to Kiss the Ground’s thought leadership, Kiss the Ground Coffee, produced by Buena Vida Specialty Coffee, has been chosen as the official coffee sponsor for Food Tank programming at Climate Week. The nonprofit developed a certified regenerative coffee that supports the health of both soil and farmers. Thousands of participants will receive cups of this regenerative brew—an everyday connection to soil health in action.

The week will also feature a private invite-only celebration of the Regenerative Movement at Stone Barns in Tarrytown, NY. The evening will feature food, community, and an exclusive preview screening of Kiss the Ground’s newest mini-documentary, part of its award-winning Stories of Regeneration series. The film will premiere at the Ceres Food Film Festival (Season 9) in NYC in October 2025.

Kiss the Ground’s presence at Climate Week is made possible through audience support and the collaboration of mission-aligned partners who are bringing regeneration to life across food, fashion, and wellness. Spindrift, Brothers Bond Bourbon, Buena Vida Coffee, and Brooks Wine will be sharing their work in the space prior to the Stone Barns dinner celebration. New Chapter, Anthropologie, Alter Eco, and Gaia Herbs will engage with regenerative products and programming support.

A Movement Reaching a Tipping Point

The Regenerative Movement is moving from niche to mainstream. Through daily storytelling, compelling education, and dynamic partnerships, Kiss the Ground is helping to position regeneration not just as a climate solution, but as a cultural shift with the power to change how people eat, consume, invest, and relate to the natural world.

CEO Evan Harrison, who also participated in San Francisco Climate Week earlier this year, reflected on what sets this emerging movement apart:

“In San Francisco, I witnessed the passion, creativity, and urgency with which the community is embracing regeneration as our path forward. New York Climate Week will be a worldwide stage to amplify our messages and momentum, and demonstrate that it’s already happening.”

Everyone is Invited to Join the Movement

Kiss the Ground invites collaborators, media, and supporters to be part of this growing movement. Join our newsletter, share stories that speak to you, and don’t miss out on our upcoming virtual gatherings, including a special preview screening of our new mini-documentary.







Kiss the Ground is an audience-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit promoting Regeneration and healthy soil as a viable solution to the wellness, water, and climate crisis. Led by CEO Evan Harrison, the organization was founded in 2013 and has inspired millions to participate in the Regenerative Movement through storytelling, education, and partnerships.







