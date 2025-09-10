AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | August 2025

August YTD - August Beginning



Inventory 2025 2024 %Chg 2025 2024 %Chg Aug 2025 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 9,410 10,289 -8.5 88,949 96,257 -7.6 62,857 40 < 100 HP 4,744 4,710 0.7 34,219 36,169 -5.4 27,724 100+ HP 1,350 1,744 -22.6 11,441 15,520 -26.3 8,245 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 15,504 16,743 -7.4 134,609 147,946 -9.0 98,826 4WD Farm Tractors 171 326 -47.5 1,601 2,663 -39.9 664 Total Farm Tractors 15,675 17,069 -8.2 136,210 150,609 -9.6 99,490 Self-Prop Combines 404 618 -34.6 2,275 3,926 -42.1 1,263

Milwaukee, Sept. 10, 2025







The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.



