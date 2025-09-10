AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | August 2025

 | Source: Association of Equipment Manufacturers Association of Equipment Manufacturers

Milwaukee, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 August   YTD - August    Beginning

Inventory 		 
 20252024%Chg   20252024%Chg      Aug 2025 
2WD Farm Tractors          
 < 40 HP9,41010,289-8.5 88,94996,257-7.6 62,857 
 40 < 100 HP4,7444,7100.7 34,21936,169-5.4 27,724 
 100+ HP1,3501,744-22.6 11,44115,520-26.3 8,245 
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors  15,504   16,743    -7.4 134,609     147,946  -9.0      98,826 
4WD Farm Tractors171326-47.5 1,6012,663-39.9 664 
Total Farm Tractors15,67517,069-8.2 136,210150,609-9.6 99,490 
Self-Prop Combines404618-34.6 2,2753,926-42.1 1,263 



The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Equipment Manufacturing
                            
                            
                                Construction
                            
                            
                                Agriculture
                            
                            
                                Retirement
                            
                            
                                Succession
                            
                            
                                Workforce
                            
                            
                                Business Intelligence
                            
                            
                                Manufacturing
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading