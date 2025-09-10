FG Communities Completes Acquisition in Blacksburg, SC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition in Blacksburg, SC. The community contains 96 homesites on approximately 62 acres.

Blacksburg is located along the busy Interstate 85 corridor, 45 miles southwest of Charlotte, NC, and about an hour northeast of Greenville, SC. Both Charlotte and Greenville are fast-growing areas and the corridor between the two cities has seen significant economic development, including investments in auto and beverage manufacturing, over the past several years.

As the region surrounding Blacksburg continues to grow so will the need for affordable housing. The Blacksburg manufactured housing community offers our residents an affordable solution.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented, “The Interstate 85 corridor between Charlotte and Greenville is a busy area that we expect to continue to grow over the long-term. The Blacksburg manufactured housing community should be a beneficiary of this growth.”

About FG Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 55 properties with over 2,500 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

