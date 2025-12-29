FG Communities Grows Asheville Portfolio with Latest Community Acquisition

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce the acquisition of a manufactured housing community in Asheville, North Carolina. With the addition of this property, FG Communities now owns and operates five manufactured housing communities in Asheville.

The community is located about eight miles from downtown, giving residents easy access to the city’s arts and music scene, museums, shopping, and dining. Outdoor recreation is also nearby, with the Blue Ridge Parkway and its well-known hiking trails and scenic overlooks reachable in less than 30 minutes. The location offers residents a strong quality of life while remaining closely connected to the greater Asheville area.

“Asheville and the surrounding region have experienced meaningful population growth in recent years, which has increased housing demand and pushed real estate prices higher,” said Michael Anise, CEO and Co-Founder of FG Communities. “These communities help address that need by providing quality, affordable housing options that allow residents to enjoy the Asheville lifestyle, while also creating value and attractive long-term returns for our shareholders.”

About FG® Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 67 properties with over 3,000 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

