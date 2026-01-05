FG Communities Completes Fourth Acquisition in Candler, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is pleased to announce its most recent acquisition in Candler, North Carolina, continuing the company’s expansion across Western North Carolina.

This acquisition marks FG Communities’ fourth community in Candler, located just west of Asheville, and reflects the company’s ongoing focus on building scale in markets where it sees long-term opportunity. The community is approximately 10 miles from downtown Asheville, providing residents with convenient access to the city’s art museums, shopping, and vibrant music scene. Outdoor recreation is also nearby, with the Blue Ridge Parkway and its well-known hiking trails and scenic overlooks reachable in under 30 minutes.

Asheville and the surrounding region have experienced population growth in recent years, driving increased housing demand and rising real estate values. Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented, “We’re pleased to continue expanding in Candler and the broader Western North Carolina region, where we see strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential. Building a large presence in this area allows us to operate more efficiently while continuing to serve our residents and create lasting value.”

About FG Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 68 properties with over 3,000 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

Source:

FG Communities