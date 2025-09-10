USA Cabinet Store Achieves BBB Accreditation as Kitchen and Bath Remodeling Market Soars

Reston, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reston, Virginia - September 10, 2025 -

USA Cabinet Store has just announced that it is now accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB). This new status aligns with predictions that the kitchen and bathroom remodeling market could hit $413 billion by 2025. Since its start in 2011, USA Cabinet Store has focused on quality and customer satisfaction and has already serviced over 1,000 customers. This accreditation highlights the company's commitment to maintaining high standards as they continue offering kitchen and bath remodeling services across the country.

In response to a growing need for home upgrades, especially in Northern Virginia, USA Cabinet Store is taking steps to cater to a changing housing market. Home sales in the area have gone up by 2.5%, and median prices have increased by 7.31%, reaching $729,710 in 2024. USA Cabinet Store is meeting this demand through its network of 16 showrooms spread across several states. These showrooms let customers check out a wide range of design options and get advice from experts.

Emin Halac, representing USA Cabinet Store, stated, "Our accreditation by the Better Business Bureau reflects USA Cabinet Store's unwavering commitment to quality and integrity. We are proud to serve over 1,000 satisfied clients and look forward to expanding our reach as market demands grow."

The trend toward kitchen remodeling and bathroom renovations is strong, with many homeowners focusing on these upgrades. In Fairfax County, for instance, 83% of homeowners are hiring professionals for bathroom projects, and 29% are focusing on kitchen upgrades. USA Cabinet Store meets these needs with expertise in kitchen transformations, custom design, and modern kitchen layouts. Their comprehensive design services address plumbing and electrical changes, making sure to maximize space and improve clients' lifestyles. More information on bathroom remodeling services can be found on USA Cabinet Store's website under their Bathroom Remodeling section.

USA Cabinet Store offers a wide array of cabinetry options, known for blending practicality with elegant design. Their kitchen cabinets come in various styles and high-quality materials to match any look. In bathrooms, they provide custom-made vanities and integrated storage solutions.

With years of experience in construction, the company sees project through from design through to completion. Their teams handle each project from the initial idea to the final installation, ensuring a seamless, professional experience for clients. For those interested in exploring kitchen remodeling options further, detailed insights are available on their Kitchen Remodeling service page.

Reflecting on the company's achievements, Emin Halac added, "USA Cabinet Store's growth momentum is a testament to our team's dedication to quality and customer care. We're excited to serve more communities with our new showrooms and align ourselves with rising homeowner expectations."

The Northern Virginia housing market remains robust, with homes selling in about 27 days, compared to the national average of 35 days. USA Cabinet Store aims to use their expertise in design-to-construction services to help homeowners take advantage of current market trends.

Moreover, USA Cabinet Store offers an extensive product range. They offer a multitude of cabinet choices, superior materials, and practical designs as part of their kitchen remodeling and bathroom upgrades. They aim for local residents to find high-quality solutions for all their home remodeling needs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vxoFL-uQDwQ

USA Cabinet Store looks forward to serving even more communities. For more information, visit the USA Cabinet Store website.

###

For more information about USA Cabinet Store, contact the company here:



USA Cabinet Store

Emin Halac

703-350-4080

chantilly@usacabinetstore.com

3857 B, Dulles South Court STE B Chantilly, VA 20151