Salem Media Statement on the Assassination of Charlie Kirk

CAMARILLO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media Group, Inc., (OTCQX: SALM) announces with profound sorrow that it mourns the assassination of Charlie Kirk, who was taken from us today in a vile attack at Utah Valley University. This was a cowardly and vile act of violence, carried out to silence one of America’s boldest Christian conservative voices.

Our hearts are shattered for Charlie’s wife, family, friends, colleagues, and the countless people whose lives he touched through his words, his work, and his unwavering commitment to faith and country.

“Charlie was more than a broadcaster—he was a fearless defender of truth and a faithful servant of God,” said Salem CEO David Santrella. “This assassination was not just an attack on Charlie, it was an attack on free speech and on the values Charlie championed every day. His absence leaves a tremendous void, but his legacy of faith, courage, and conviction will continue to inspire generations.”

“I have had the privilege of working with Charlie for nearly a decade,” said Bradley Parscale, Chief Strategy Officer of Salem Media. “He was part of the Salem family. His voice was fearless, unyielding, and relentless in the defense of faith and freedom. This heinous act of evil was meant to silence him, but as Christians, we know darkness cannot overcome the light. Charlie’s influence cannot and will not be silenced.”

Charlie’s partnership with Salem Media was defined by his uncompromising defense of biblical values, liberty, and truth. Through his nationally syndicated show and podcast, he reached millions who relied on his voice to cut through lies, honor truth, and give courage to those fighting for faith and freedom.

Salem Media extends its most heartfelt condolences to the Kirk family, Charlie’s friends, and the millions of Americans and people across the world who are grieving this senseless loss.

In this painful hour, we urge believers everywhere to join us in prayer—asking God to comfort Charlie’s family, strengthen those who grieve, and give us the resolve to continue the mission he so boldly carried.

