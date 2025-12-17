Salem Radio Network Announces New Midday Lineup as Scott Jennings and Alex Marlow Take Helm of Coveted 12–3 PM Time Slot

CAMARILLO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media, Inc. (OTCQX: SALM) today announced a significant expansion of its Salem Radio Network (SRN) weekday lineup, with two prominent voices in conservative media stepping into the historic 12–3 p.m. ET time slot beginning Monday, January 5.

Alex Marlow, Editor-in-Chief of Breitbart News, will anchor the 12–1 p.m. ET hour, followed by Scott Jennings, CNN political commentator and longtime conservative strategist, who will expand his current SRN program to two hours, airing from 1–3 p.m. ET.

The midday block is among the most storied in talk radio history, having previously been home to Rush Limbaugh and, most recently, Charlie Kirk, whose influence on a generation of Americans continues to resonate across the conservative movement.

“This is an important moment for Salem,” said Phil Boyce, Senior Vice President of Content for Salem Media. “Salem has earned the trust of conservative audiences for decades, and we don’t take that lightly. Scott Jennings and Alex Marlow each bring a distinct voice, a rare ability to engage audiences, and real seriousness to the conversation. Together, they will carry the Salem legacy forward.”

Both Marlow and Jennings are already familiar voices to Salem audiences through the Salem Podcast Network (SPN) and Salem Radio Network.

Scott Jennings has hosted a one-hour program on the Salem Radio Network since July 14, currently airing from 2–3 p.m. ET on more than 173 stations nationwide. With this expansion, Jennings’ reach will grow to more than 200 stations. The program will continue to be distributed via SPN and will be live-streamed on video on the Salem News Channel (SNC).

“First, to my friend Andrew Kolvet and the Turning Point USA team, thank you for your stewardship of Charlie’s radio legacy over these last several months. It has been nothing short of brilliant,” said Scott Jennings. “These are some of the most important hours in talk radio, shaped by voices who didn’t just fill time, but moved the national conversation. I’m grateful to Salem for the trust they’ve placed in me to step into that legacy. Expanding the show gives us the space and time to deliver serious analysis, honest debate, and thoughtful conversations for the audience. Looking forward to more great guests and more common sense for the American people!”

Alex Marlow launched “The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News” as a podcast in November 2024. The program will remain available on SPN, with plans to add three additional podcast-only episodes each week, and will also be carried on video via Salem News Channel in partnership with Breitbart News.

“Even before I became the first employee of Breitbart News and a mentee of web pioneer Andrew Breitbart, I was a talk radio junkie. It has been a constant part of my media diet since I was a teenager and has informed my news judgement as I lead Breitbart's virtual newsroom,” said Alex Marlow. “Many of the hosts that have captured my attention and imagination over the decades are or were on the Salem dial. Larry Elder was my first talk radio love, years went by where I didn't miss a single moment of the Dennis Prager Show, and it was a rare pleasure to be a weekly guest on my friend Charlie Kirk's show during the last year of his life. I have deep respect for the Salem audience as well as my on-air colleagues both as people and as broadcasters. I can't wait to get started.”

Honoring Charlie Kirk and Continuing a Trusted Partnership

Beginning January 5, the new lineup will succeed The Charlie Kirk Show in the SRN midday block. The Charlie Kirk Show will continue as a podcast on the Salem Podcast Network, and Salem Media will maintain its close professional and personal relationship with Turning Point USA.

“Salem has been so gracious through this process and even encouraged us to continue broadcasting the show on the Salem Radio Network,” said Andrew Kolvet, Executive Producer of The Charlie Kirk Show. “While The Charlie Kirk Show team is excited to continue the live show and podcast in other venues, ultimately we agreed that Alex and Scott were the perfect hosts to take over on the radio portion. Both are great friends and extremely talented broadcasters. We are also grateful that Salem Media Reps will continue to represent and sell the time inside the show. While some of the details around how we want to distribute the show will change, our friendship and trust in Salem does not.”

Following Charlie Kirk’s tragic assassination on September 10, his longtime producer Andrew Kolvet and the Turning Point USA team have carried the program forward with dedication and excellence. Kolvet will continue as co-host of the podcast, and Salem Media Reps will continue to represent the program.

“I want to thank Erika Kirk, Andrew Kolvet, and the entire Turning Point USA team for the strength and dedication they’ve shown,” Boyce said. “Charlie was a once-in-a-generation leader, and the way his team has carried forward his mission speaks volumes.”

