Salem New York Extends Joe Piscopo for Three More Years as Morning Host on AM 970 The Answer

CAMARILLO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media, Inc. (OTCQX: SALM) announces a new two-year extension of Joe Piscopo’s talent agreement, securing the legendary talk host as morning-drive anchor on New York City’s AM 970 The Answer (WNYM) through the end of 2028.

Salem Media is proud to reaffirm its commitment to iconic broadcaster and Saturday Night Live superstar Joe Piscopo, extending his weekday morning show, The Joe Piscopo Show, for an additional two years. The new agreement ensures Piscopo will continue waking up the New York metro area weekdays from 6–10AM for the next three years.

Joe Piscopo’s career may have begun with his breakout years on NBC’s Saturday Night Live (1980–84), but he has since become one of New York’s most recognizable voices in news-talk radio. Since joining AM 970 The Answer in 2014, Piscopo has built a devoted audience through his unique blend of news, interviews, entertainment, and cultural commentary.

“Joe Piscopo remains one of the most dynamic talents in New York radio,” said Laura Sheaffer, General Manager, AM 970 The Answer & Salem Media of New York. “His authenticity and connection with our listeners are extraordinary, and extending his presence on AM 970 The Answer was an easy decision. Joe continues to raise the bar every single morning.”

Joe Piscopo shared, “Our audience relies on us for honesty, respect, and straight talk about the issues that matter, and that trust means the world to me. And let’s be honest — only in New York do you wake up at 3AM and call it show business! I’m honored, grateful, and excited to keep sharing these mornings with such an amazing audience.”

The Joe Piscopo Show airs live on AM 970 The Answer weekdays 6–10AM. The program is produced by Joe Sibilia, with Al Gattullo on news, Debbie DuHaime on traffic, and Stephen Parr with weather.

In addition to his work anchoring morning drive, Piscopo remains active across film, comedy, live performance, and charitable initiatives—all while being a devoted father and family man.

About Salem Media

Salem Media is America’s premier multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content. Through its national radio network, digital platforms, and publishing brands, Salem reaches millions daily with powerful content that drives the national conversation. Learn more at salemmedia.com .

Company Contact:

Publicity@salemmedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eca05f95-1f59-4548-aa85-1b38776dd9ce