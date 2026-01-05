Jake Underwood Launches New Daily Radio Program on Cleveland's WHK-AM 1420

CAMARILLO, Calif., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media, Inc. (OTCQX: SALM) announced that Jake Underwood, highly respected broadcaster, political strategist, and community leader with deep roots in Northeast Ohio, has launched The Jake Underwood Show, airing Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on Cleveland's WHK-AM 1420 The Answer.

The Jake Underwood Show aspires to be the daily conversation hub for Northeast Ohio, delivering fast, honest talk on politics, culture, faith, sports, and everyday life. The program promises to tackle issues other voices avoid, bringing honesty and clarity back into public conversation.

"We're creating a space where Northeast Ohioans can engage with the issues that matter most to them," said Underwood. "Whether you agree or disagree, this show is about elevating the conversation and encouraging active participation in our community's future."

Jake Underwood brings extensive experience in media, policy, and grassroots organizing to his new program. He began his career as a news anchor and reporter at Cleveland News Radio WTAM 1100, where he covered state and local politics with a focus on accountability in government spending and policy. Trained in government and journalism through programs at the Harvard Kennedy School and UC Berkeley, Underwood has established himself as a strong advocate for civic engagement, local leadership, and transparent government.

His professional background includes serving as Advisor and Technical Director for the Team Kennedy presidential campaign and Executive Director of the Medina County Republican Party. As well, Underwood has served as National Director of State Legislation for Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Action, where he tracked and advocated for policies on farming, health freedom, and public health reform nationwide.

"Educating and enlightening our fellow Ohioans in a style that encourages active audience engagement is what drives and motivates me," Underwood added. "I look forward to mixing it up with those in our audience with whom I agree—and with those with whom I disagree."

Listeners can tune in to The Jake Underwood Show Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on WHK-AM 1420 The Answer. The program is available across multiple media platforms.

