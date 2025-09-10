ThinkCareBelieve: Call Initiative for the Missing Children and to End Child Trafficking and Exploitation

Washington, DC, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Link to ThinkCareBelieve's Article: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/09/10/call-initiative-for-the-missing-children-and-to-end-child-trafficking-and-exploitation/





ThinkCareBelieve has published an article announcing a Call Initiative to stand up for the protection and safety of America's children, to end child trafficking and exploitation, and to speed along efforts to find and rescue the missing migrant children that were smuggled through the open borders and placed with unvetted sponsors, many of whom turned out to be traffickers. Currently, there is a sizable effort to find and rescue these children on the federal level, while capturing traffickers and predators, and dismantling trafficking networks, but that is not enough... The voice of the people is highly needed exercising their Constitutional Rights to speak out and petition for action.

This Calling Initiative has been reported in Judy Byington's Daily Updates. Thank you Judy and all who are making the calls. It matters.

No matter the character of the ones receiving the calls, these calls matter. This is how we utilize our system outlined by our Constitution. This is how we institute the power of our voices for the protection and safety of our children, and the world's children. This is for a safer world for them. Alone we are one voice, but together we are a force of thousands! The safety of our children transcends party lines. Do not think it is useless to make these calls. You would be surprised how much progress can be made when we work together for a safer future for our children. Be empowered. Make the calls.

ThinkCareBelieve's article has links for lists of members of House and Senate with their phone numbers. Lists can be downloaded. The number for the Capital Switchboard that will connect you to your Representatives is: 202-224-3121. As a constituent, you can use the contact form on the Rep's website to email them. If you are not sure what to say, the article has several sample scripts such as:

"Right now there is a major effort going on at the federal level to end child trafficking. The missing children still need to be found and child predators still need to be brought to justice. I’m asking you to please do everything that you can to help speed things along because we as Americans want the targeting of children stopped."

"Please protect children with good, strong, laws that have severe consequences for targeting them and selling children into trafficking and slavery. 2) Support Law Enforcement dismantling criminal gang and cartel trafficking networks and rescuing trafficked children. 3) Facilitate the apprehension of people who target children in the worst possible ways."

"Please uphold children's rights and put an end to all forms of child trafficking and selling children into slavery. Please support the rescue efforts to free children from captivity and exploitation. ICE and other law enforcement are rescuing these children as they are apprehending the criminal predators and traffickers. Please support and assist their efforts"

Tips for making calls:

Be polite.

Keep it concise- Keep the message simple and concise. A good model to follow is: State the issue, support with facts and then state your goal, such as asking the legislator’s support for a bill.

Stay on Topic- Keep to one issue in each call. If you want to discuss other matters, call back another time. A well-organized and understandable comment means it will be more accurately passed along.

Landing your message- A personal touch makes all the difference. Don’t be afraid to say something positive, it might help your message get through. Think of it as putting a little bit of yourself out there to carry the message to target. Keep it relevant but as authentic as possible.

Provide your information- If you are a constituent of that Member’s district, you will probably be asked to give your name and address so that you can receive a response letter or email.

Your comment becomes part of the public record– Be aware that the letter you send is not private. All correspondence to congressional representatives goes into their constituent-management system, where it is made public record.

Your tone matters- When making your call, be calm and polite. Staffers deal with daily calls with people ranting. They will tune out any callers who yell or use insults and obscenities. Comments of callers who are rude or disrespectful are often thrown in the trash, if they are even written down at all. You want your message to be heard so be respectful and your message will be respected. Avoid emotional arguments, personal attacks, threats of political influence or demands. Thank the staffer for taking your call and let him or her know how you will follow up.

Following up- Decide beforehand how you will follow up. Do you want a phonecall, letter, email in return? Will you call again to follow-up? Tell your representative how you will follow up and have them to agree to getting answers for you by then.

Calling outside your district– Don’t be afraid to call a member of Congressional Leadership, such as the Speaker of the House or Senate Majority Leader, OR a Member of Congress on a certain committee or who has influence over a certain policy matter. However, keep in mind that if you are not a constituent of that Member’s district, the person answering your call may refuse to take your comment. You may then ask them to forward you to your Congressman’s office.

Thank you for making calls for the children and thank you for exercising your Constitutional Rights for a healthier, more robust Republic.





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve's mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

