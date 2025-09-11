HRC WORLD PLC

NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: HRC

ISIN: GB00BZ3CDY20

11 September 2025

TRANSITION OF TRADING OF ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.01 EACH FROM NASDAQ COPENHAGEN TO AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE, UK

This disclosure contains information that HRC World PLC is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014).

HRC World Plc (“HRC” or “the Company”) wishes to update its shareholders regarding the Company’s listing status in Denmark.

As announced on 26 August 2025, trading in HRC’s ordinary shares of €0.01 each (“Ordinary Shares”) commenced on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market Access Category (“AQSE”).

Several months ago, VP Securities A/S (Euronext) informed the Company of its commercial decision to discontinue the provision of services required for maintaining HRC’s mirrored securities in Denmark. While HRC has always remained fully compliant with all listing, operational, and regulatory obligations, the continuation of such services is ultimately within the commercial discretion of VP Securities A/S. Despite HRC’s best efforts over many months to seek alternative solutions, including multiple appeals to VP Securities A/S (Euronext) to consider continuing its services and discussions with various stakeholders, no workable resolution was reached.

Since February 2018, HRC has been listed on Nasdaq First North Copenhagen, supported by VP Securities A/S (Euronext) who provided mirrored securities in the VP-System for HRC’s CREST shares. The Company’s board of directors is grateful to VP Securities A/S (Euronext) and Nasdaq Copenhagen for enabling HRC’s presence in Denmark over these past years and extend its appreciation for the services they have provided.

Pursuant to these developments, the Board of HRC has resolved to transition trading in Ordinary Shares fully and solely to the AQSE in the UK.

Going forward, all shares of HRC will trade exclusively on the AQSE and will commence the formal delisting of the Ordinary Shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Copenhagen effective 31 October 2025. The impact (if any) on Shareholders thereafter would be as follows:

Shareholders whose holdings are already recorded in CREST UK will not experience any change or disruption in trading access.

Shareholders whose positions are held in Euronext/VP, will be able to trade on the AQSE. Affected shareholders should discuss matters with their local broker to facilitate international settlement arrangements in CREST.

To facilitate this transition, HRC has allocated a period until 31 October 2025 for any share trading administrative adjustments before VP Securities A/S (Euronext) stops its services and the delisting process from Nasdaq Copenhagen is completed. Shareholders are encouraged to contact their respective brokers if they are unsure of their respective administrative processes.

HRC has also additionally arranged for its UK Corporate Adviser for AQSE and Corporate Broker, Optiva Securities Ltd, to provide guidance to any shareholders and/or broker who are uncertain about the steps required to transfer their holdings.

Although it is naturally disappointing that no middle ground could be found to sustain HRC’s presence on Nasdaq Copenhagen, the Company nevertheless views this as a positive step forward. Concentrating HRC’s trading presence on AQSE will simplify the Company’s capital markets strategy, streamline shareholder access, and align its growth journey with a market that is well-suited to support its future ambitions.

HRC remains fully committed to delivering long-term value for its investors and continuing to strengthen relationships with all shareholders, advisors, regulators, and partners across the markets where it operates.

THE DIRECTORS OF HRC WORLD PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

About HRC World Plc

HRC World Plc is a UK public company listed on Nasdaq First North Copenhagen and the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market Access Category. It develops and operates small to medium-sized distributed data centres, offering co-location services such as server rack rentals and secure hosting spaces. These facilities provide clients with reliable, secure, and connected environments for their critical IT systems. The company is also exploring sustainable innovation in development renewable energy solutions like solar, wind, hydro, biogas and even studying new technologies such as nano-nuclear reactors.

Further information may be found at the Company’s website: www.hrcplc.co.uk

Company contact details

HRC World Plc,

+603 7786 0500

info@hrcplc.co.uk

Certified Adviser

Keswick Global AG

info@keswickglobal.com

+43 1 740 408045

AQSE Corporate Adviser

Optiva Securities Limited

Mr. Vishal Balasingham

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3137 1902