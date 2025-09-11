SalMar - Issuance of Commercial Papers

SalMar ASA (rated BBB+ by Nordic Credit Rating) has today, 11 September 2025, issued two new commercial papers, each with a nominal amount of NOK 650,000,000. Both papers have an issue date of 15 September 2025 and maturity date of 15 September 2026.

Commercial paper FRN:

Nominal amount: NOK 650,000,000, with a limit of NOK 1,000,000,000

Coupon: 3-month NIBOR + 50 basis points



Commercial paper Fixed Rate:

Nominal amount: NOK 650,000,000, with a limit of NOK 650,000,000

Coupon: 4.58% p.a.

Manager: DNB Carnegie





SalMar is one of the world's largest and most efficient producers of salmon.



The Group has farming operations in Central Norway, Northern Norway and Iceland,

as well as substantial harvesting and secondary processing operations. In

addition, the company is operating within offshore aquaculture through the

company SalMar Ocean and SalMar owns 50% of the shares in Scottish Sea Farms

Ltd.



See www.salmar.no for more information about the company.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements stipulated in section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.