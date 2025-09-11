Red Cat’s Teal Drones Black Widow™ System Approved for NATO NSPA Catalogue

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, today announced that the Black Widow™ System, developed by its subsidiary Teal Drones, has been approved and added to the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) catalogue. This designation enables NATO member nations and eligible partners to procure the Black Widow through NSPA-managed channels, including direct catalogue ordering and sponsored tenders.

Inclusion in the NSPA catalogue underscores Black Widow’s readiness for allied missions while maintaining the procurement rigor government customers expect. While the designation facilitates procurement opportunities, specific quantities, configurations, and delivery timelines are determined by end users through NSPA’s standard processes. The approval also highlights Red Cat’s commitment to equipping NATO members and partners with trusted, U.S.-manufactured drone technology.

“Black Widow gives allied forces a rugged, rapidly deployable ISR capability with minimal training burden,” said Geoffrey Hitchcock, Chief Revenue Officer at Red Cat. “Being available through NSPA simplifies cross-border acquisition and sustainment, helping customers move from requirement to fielding faster. Just as importantly, it ensures NATO forces can operate with a trusted, American-made system that is fully interoperable with allied mission requirements.”

Black Widow is a mission-ready small uncrewed aerial system (sUAS) that the U.S. Army selected as one of two vendors to manufacture systems for its Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) program. Black Widow drones equip warfighters with advanced, networked communication systems designed to address emerging threats. It is designed for tactical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), perimeter security, overwatch, and other defense and security missions. Built in the United States, Black Widow features:

NDAA compliance, ensuring trusted sourcing and cybersecurity standards

Rucksack portability: compact and lightweight at under 3 lbs., easily deployed by a single operator in minutes

Advanced EO/IR sensors: equipped with a Teledyne FLIR Hadron 640R EO/IR camera optimized for day and night operations

45+ minutes of endurance with encrypted, high-bandwidth communications for secure data transmission

Modular payload architecture enabling integration of third-party AI and computer vision apps for 3D mapping, target acquisition, and decision support

Rugged design for harsh environments, including all-weather operations and rapid field repair

Integrated Doodle Labs radio for robust, secure, long-range communications with electronic warfare (EW) resistance

Interchangeable payloads and open ecosystem support, enabling mission-specific configurations and third-party integrations

The inclusion of Black Widow in the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) catalogue is based on 3 year contract with options for 2 additional years at NSPA’s discretion.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat develops American-made hardware and software that support military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, and sea. Its Family of Systems, led by Black Widow™, delivers unmatched tactical capabilities in small, unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Expanding into the maritime domain through Blue Ops, Inc., Red Cat is also innovating in uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), delivering integrated platforms designed to enhance safety and multi-domain mission effectiveness. Learn more at www.redcat.red.

About the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA)

The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) is NATO’s lead organisation for multinational acquisition, support and procurement in all domains. Established in 1958, NSPA links industry capabilities and national requirements to provide the most efficient, effective and responsive solutions, whether for national or collective defence, leveraging the latest technology and generating economies of scale, interoperability and commonality. NSPA’s main base is in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, with main operational centres in France, Hungary, Italy and The Netherlands.

