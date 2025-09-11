MEXC Enhances Futures Trading With Multi-Asset Margin Mode Across 14 Tokens





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has launched a new feature called Multi-Asset Margin mode to improve the user experience for Futures traders. According to the latest data from CoinMarketCap, perpetual futures trading volume in the crypto market has reached $831.87 billion. Yet behind this surge in activity, users continue to face challenges such as low capital efficiency and frequent liquidation. With its shared multi-asset margin pool, MEXC's new mechanism effectively increases capital utilization and trading flexibility, helping users navigate highly volatile markets with greater ease.

Multi-Asset Margin mode is a risk control mechanism that uses a shared margin pool composed of multiple assets. It allows users to combine supported tokens into unified collateral for opening Futures positions. MEXC's newly launched Multi-Asset Margin mode not only supports a wide range of tokens and offers high collateral rates, but also features a streamlined design with multiple advantages:

Higher Capital Efficiency : Multiple tokens such as BTC and ETH can be used directly as margin without converting them into the settlement currency. This eliminates losses from exchange spreads and fees, while improving the utilization of idle funds.

: Multiple tokens such as BTC and ETH can be used directly as margin without converting them into the settlement currency. This eliminates losses from exchange spreads and fees, while improving the utilization of idle funds. Stronger Risk-Hedging Capability : Profits and losses across positions are automatically offset, enhancing an account's resilience against volatility and reducing the risk of a single position triggering account-wide liquidation. For example, a loss on a long SOL position can be offset by a profit on a short DOGE position.

: Profits and losses across positions are automatically offset, enhancing an account's resilience against volatility and reducing the risk of a single position triggering account-wide liquidation. For example, a loss on a long SOL position can be offset by a profit on a short DOGE position. Streamlined Operation: The system automatically adjusts collateral, removing the need to manually add margin. If the price of one asset suddenly drops, the system will automatically allocate funds from the shared margin pool. This not only saves users time but also reduces liquidation risks, enabling faster responses to market changes.



The mechanism currently supports 14 tokens, including ETH, BTC, SOL, USDT, USDC, and DOGE, with plans to expand to additional assets in the future. At present, it is available only for Cross Margin trading in USDT- and USDC-Margined Futures.

In addition, MEXC has introduced a tiered collateral rate mechanism to maximize asset value. Stablecoins such as USDT and USDC enjoy a full 100% collateral rate, ensuring maximum efficiency for the most widely used assets.

For major tokens, collateral rates are applied in tiers. For BTC, the first BTC carries a 97.5% collateral rate, gradually adjusting to 97% for holdings between 1-5 BTC, 96.5% for 5-10 BTC, 96.0% for 10-50 BTC, and 85.0% for 50-100 BTC. Similarly, ETH begins with a 97.5% collateral rate for the first 20 ETH, shifting to 97% for 20-100 ETH, 96.5% above 100 ETH, 96.0% for 200-1,000 ETH, and 85.0% for 1,000-2,000 ETH. Other popular tokens are also included, with tiered collateral rates determined by liquidity and market performance.

This tiered system is designed to balance efficiency and risk. Smaller amounts of assets enjoy higher collateral rates, allowing users to maximize their margin efficiency. As holdings increase, the collateral rate steps down gradually, which prevents a single large asset from dominating the margin pool.

This mechanism not only improves overall stability but also encourages diversification, while still ensuring that widely used tokens like BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC remain highly effective as collateral.

Tracy Jin, COO at MEXC, stated: "With Multi-Asset Margin mode, we are directly addressing the needs of our users by delivering greater efficiency and stronger security. In today's volatile and high-risk markets, this innovation provides traders with a more resilient and flexible way to manage their positions."

Multi-Asset Margin mode is now available to all users, and discover the detailed overview by clicking here .

Risk Disclaimer: Futures trading involves significant risk. Please trade cautiously and allocate assets responsibly according to your individual risk tolerance.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries and regions, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website | X | Telegram | How to Sign Up on MEXC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/499ad2f0-af45-467d-a6e8-26ffc04f0f8c