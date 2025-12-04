MEXC Sponsors Blockchain Conference Brasil 2025 as Whale Partner, Empowering Local Crypto Community





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, participated in Blockchain Conference Brasil 2025 for the first time as the event's Whale Sponsor. Held on November 28–29 at Centro de Convenções Expo Center Norte in São Paulo, the conference was one of Latin America's most significant blockchain gatherings, attracting a broad and influential crowd from the global crypto and Web3 community.

MEXC demonstrated its commitment to driving innovation and development in Latin America's blockchain ecosystem through active participation at the event. The exchange operated an interactive booth, facilitating meaningful connections and dialogue within the community.





MEXC also participated in panel discussions on the main stage and delivered a keynote speech. In his presentation, André Sprone, LATAM Growth Strategy Lead, discussed how centralized exchanges have evolved into essential infrastructure for the digital asset economy, playing a crucial role even in supporting a decentralized future. He noted that Brazil ranks ninth worldwide in crypto and Web3 developers, representing approximately 2.5% of the global developer base, and highlighted the region's evolution from a consumer market into a creator ecosystem.

He further shared that MEXC not only provides technical resources, streamlined token listing processes, liquidity support, and Launchpad access for LATAM developers and projects, but also shares its knowledge through open-source resources, empowering developers and helping turn innovative ideas into globally traded assets.





"Blockchain Conference Brasil is one of Latin America's most influential gatherings for the crypto and Web3 community, and we are honored to be part of it," said André Sprone, LATAM Growth Strategy Lead at MEXC. "In the future, MEXC will keep a close eye on the Latin American region and continue supporting the region's crypto and Web3 ecosystem by providing the infrastructure and resources the community needs."

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

