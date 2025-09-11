Announcing the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces by Industry

Oakland, Calif., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune have released the winners of the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces™ by industry lists.

Despite record low levels of employee engagement and uncertainty around AI, these workplaces are creating high-trust environments where 86% of employees feel empowered to innovate — 54% higher than at typical workplaces.

Key findings:

89% of employees are willing to give extra compared to 60% at typical workplaces — 48% higher

87% believe their workplace adapts well to change vs. 64% at a typical workplace — 36% higher

89% want to stay at their company long-term vs. 64% at a typical workplace — 39% higher

“In every industry, our research shows that investing in people drives productivity and higher revenues,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “When trust levels are high in an organization, people don’t fear AI — they embrace it.”

Learn how an employee-first approach drives record business growth at Progressive, No. 6 on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ list.

The winning workplaces:

About the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces by industry

Great Place To Work selected the Best Workplaces for each of the industries in 2025 based on feedback collected from more than 1 million employees at qualifying Great Place To Work Certified™ organizations in the United States. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ Survey.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by its mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work for all.

Learn more at GreatPlaceToWork.com and on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

Contact: Kim Peters: (415) 844-2574, kpeters@greatplacetowork.com