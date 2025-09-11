Luvme Hair 11th Anniversary: New Customers Get 30% Off and Free Shipping

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luvme Hair, a leading brand of premium human hair wigs and human braiding hair, is celebrating its 11th anniversary with an exclusive offer for new customers: 30% off and free shipping. To mark this milestone, Luvme Hair has introduced its newest collection—the RawMagic Artisan Collection. This innovative series features expertly crafted wigs designed for natural beauty and effortless styling, giving customers more options for seamless, stunning transformations.

Exclusive New Customer Discounts

To welcome new shoppers during the 11th anniversary celebration, Luvme Hair is offering special discounts designed just for first-time buyers. These offers make it easier than ever to experience premium wigs and seamless shopping.

New Customer Promo Codes:

30% Off: Use code SNU30

Free Shipping: Use code FREESHIP

Anniversary Savings for Everyone

In addition to exclusive new customer deals, Luvme Hair is providing extra savings for all customers throughout the anniversary event. Shoppers can unlock up to $100 off their purchase with the following codes:

$20 off orders over $129: 11TH20

$40 off orders over $179: 11TH40

$70 off orders over $269: 11TH70

$100 off orders over $369: 11TH100

Top Picks for Wig Beginners

Whether you’re new to wigs or looking to refresh your style, Luvme Hair’s anniversary event features a selection of best-selling collections perfect for first-time shoppers:

Bob Wigs

Bob wigs are a timeless choice for effortless style and easy maintenance. The collection includes the popular ash blonde bob wig, ideal for those seeking a chic and modern look that’s simple to wear and style. Colored Wigs

Explore vibrant color options to express your personality:

Silver Wigs: Add a touch of glamour with sleek silver shades, perfect for making a statement.

Add a touch of glamour with sleek silver shades, perfect for making a statement. Black Wigs: Classic and versatile, including stunning long black wigs for an elegant, dramatic effect.

Classic and versatile, including stunning for an elegant, dramatic effect. Blonde Wigs: Brighten your look with a range of blonde hues, from natural to bold platinum.

Brighten your look with a range of blonde hues, from natural to bold platinum. Red Wig: Discover the unique charm of the brown and red wig, blending rich tones for a standout appearance.

Braided Wigs

For those who love protective styles, Luvme Hair’s braided wigs offer convenience and beauty. The collection features short braided wigs, which are easy to wear and maintain—ideal for beginners wanting a trendy, hassle-free look. Lace Wigs

Experience the ultimate in realism and comfort with lace wigs:

Full Lace Wigs: Provide maximum versatility for styling and parting.

Provide maximum versatility for styling and parting. Closure Lace Wigs: Including the easy-to-wear 2x6 glueless wig for secure, comfortable fit without adhesives.

Including the easy-to-wear for secure, comfortable fit without adhesives. Lace Front Wigs: Achieve a natural hairline and seamless blend for everyday confidence.

“At Luvme Hair, we’re excited to celebrate our 11th anniversary by offering our most generous promotions yet,” said Helena Lee, founder of Luvme Hair. “Our mission is to empower every customer to express their unique style with confidence, whether they’re exploring a new look or enhancing their everyday beauty. This anniversary event is a special opportunity for us to thank our community and welcome new members, making it easier than ever to experience premium wigs and effortless transformations across our diverse collections.”

About Luvme Hair

Luvme Hair is a reputable brand in the hair wigs industry, known for its shoulder length lace front wigs, silver wigs and gray hair wigs that allow individuals to effortlessly switch up their looks. With a focus on innovation, creativity, quality, and customer satisfaction, Luvme Hair has garnered a loyal customer base globally, with over 2 million satisfied customers. For more information about Luvme Hair reviews, please visit their official website.

Company name: Luvme Hair

Phone: +8613016070827