Luvme Hair 2025 Black Friday Best Savings in Three Days

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luvme Hair, a leading provider of premium human hair lace front wigs and extensions, is launching its 2025 Black Friday sale with major savings over three days. Highlights include up to $140 off plus an extra 200 points, and discounts of up to 70% on a range of affordable wigs online. To assist shoppers, Luvme Hair has released a savings guide covering key dates, eligibility, and shopping tips, featuring recommendations for popular choices like the blonde bob wig and other trending styles. This initiative helps customers find the best deals without compromising on quality.

Shine in Your Spotlight Moment With Luvme

As part of its Black Friday campaign, Luvme Hair has introduced a tiered savings promotion designed to reward shoppers with both substantial discounts and bonus points. Consumers can receive up to $140 off their purchase along with an extra 200 points, making this offer especially appealing for those seeking standout styles such as the curly red wig. The promotion utilizes a series of discount codes based on spending thresholds:

$30 off orders of $119 or more (Code: LMBF30)

$60 off orders of $179 or more (Code: LMBF60)

$90 off orders of $269 or more (Code: LMBF90)

$140 off orders of $369 or more (Code: LMBF140)

This limited-time initiative highlights Luvme Hair’s commitment to providing value and variety during one of the year’s most competitive shopping periods.

Luvme LAST CALL: The Sale of the Year!

In addition to its tiered discount program, Luvme Hair is also offering up to 70% off on select products for Black Friday. This significant markdown gives shoppers access to a diverse range of styles, including the increasingly popular short black wig. The sale represents one of the brand’s most extensive annual events, encouraging consumers to take advantage of the deep discounts before the promotion concludes. With a broad selection and competitive pricing, Luvme Hair’s Black Friday sale stands out as a noteworthy opportunity for value-driven customers.

32% Sitewide Discount for All Luvme Customers

Luvme Hair is extending its Black Friday savings with a sitewide 32% discount, available to every customer and applicable to all products. This universal offer ensures that shoppers can access premium short or long human hair wigs and hair extensions at a significant reduction throughout the promotional period.

Discount Code: SAU32 (All products, all users)

Validity Period: November 11 to December 3.

“At Luvme Hair, Black Friday is not just about discounts—it’s a celebration of our customers’ unique style journeys and a chance to make luxury hair solutions attainable for all,” said Helena Lee, founder of Luvme Hair. “With this year’s comprehensive promotions, including tiered savings, sitewide discounts, and our largest sale of the year, we aim to ensure that everyone can find the perfect wig or hairpiece to match their personality and needs. From the bold black pixie cut wig to vibrant curly red styles, our diverse collections are designed to inspire confidence and creativity. Through these Black Friday offers, we reaffirm our dedication to helping individuals express themselves and feel beautiful every day.”

About Luvme Hair

Luvme Hair is a reputable brand in the hair wigs industry, known for its lace wigs, black bangs wigs, layered cut wigs and 360 glueless wigs that allow individuals to effortlessly switch up their looks. With a focus on innovation, creativity, quality, and customer satisfaction, Luvme Hair has garnered a loyal customer base globally, with over 3 million satisfied customers. For more information about Luvme Hair, please visit their https://shop.luvmehair.com/.

Contact information:

Name: Jian

Email: jian@luvmehair.com